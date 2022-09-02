Bill Haisten: As Redhawks roll, it’s crystal clear — Union and Bixby are Oklahoma’s best

BROKEN ARROW — It happened in a 10-point loss, but it did happen. At Bentonville, Arkansas, last week, the Broken Arrow offense rolled for 46 points, 357 rushing yards and nearly 600 total yards.

In its opener, Union scored 57 points and made it look easy.

Oh, baby.

Sixth-ranked Broken Arrow vs. second-ranked Union would be an offensive festival — or so I expected and predicted when I saw a friend 90 minutes before kickoff.

“The score will be 40-something to 40-something,” I told the guy as we were among the early arrivals. “Broken Arrow really has a chance if their pass defense is better than it was last week.”

Broken Arrow’s confidence was fortified by a recent history of success in this series. In 2018-20, there were four consecutive conquests of the Redhawks.

Friday’s game surely would be intense and competitive.

My expectation and Friday’s reality were separated by 180 degrees.

As Broken Arrow didn’t score until the 3:43 mark of the third period, Union methodically mashed its longtime rival 28-7 before a crowd of about 9,000.

The level at which Union dominated was not reflected by the final score. It felt more like a 49-7 beating, and I don’t think anyone on either side of Memorial Stadium expected this.

Storytelling numbers: Broken Arrow was 3-of-16 on third-down conversions and finished with only 198 total yards. The Tiger run game amounted to 34 attempts for 34 yards.

Trailing 20-0, Broken Arrow finally generated some momentum during the third quarter. A nice drive led to a fourth-and-short situation at the Redhawk 14. Broken Arrow tried a run play into the heart of the Union defensive front, anchored by 6-foot-4, 310-pound De’Marion Thomas. A quarterback sneak was stuffed for no gain.

With 219 passing yards and 218 on the ground, Union achieved nearly perfect offensive balance. Senior running back DJ McKinney had a career-best performance with 173 yards on 22 carries. Shaker Reisig was 21-of-31 passing and did not commit a turnover.

The tone of the evening was established by Union’s pronounced advantage in field position. During the first quarter, Union ran 22 plays on Broken Arrow’s half of the field. Only two Broken Arrow plays were snapped in Union territory (and the Tigers’ deepest penetration was the Redhawk 46).

Senior Grayson Tempest is a fantastic utility player for Union. He likely would have been Union’s No. 1 QB if Reisig hadn’t moved from Jenks, but Tempest still has a very important role. As a receiver, he totaled nine catches for 73 yards on Friday. He got a few snaps at QB and connected with Lane Wood on a 2-point conversion. As a return specialist, Tempest scorched Westmoore on a 93-yard TD return last week.

If Broken Arrow had the wherewithal to have been so dynamic in Arkansas, coach Josh Blankenship has plenty of time to execute a turnaround from this 0-2 start. After a 2-3 start last season, the Tigers wound up in the 6AI semifinals.

Through two weeks of the regular season, this is crystal clear: Union and Bixby are a lot better than any other team in 6AI or any other Oklahoma classification. Union and Bixby may be three touchdowns better than any other team.

On Friday, the Spartans recorded the kind of blowout victory — 59-0 at Springdale Har-Ber — that has been routine during their state-record win streak of 51 games.

Union and Bixby do not meet during the 2022 regular season. If each program wins its district title, the Redhawks and Spartans would be matched this year only at the championship level of the 6AI postseason.

Imagine that possible storyline: an excessively talented Union team matched with Bixby, which by December could have a 61-game win streak.