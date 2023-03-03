SAPULPA — A year ago, Jalen Montonati and Boden Williams were members of an unbeaten Owasso eighth-grade team.

There were would no JV experience for these two. They segued from eighth-grade competition to varsity competition as ninth-graders, and now they and their teammates are headed to next week’s Class 6A state tournament in Norman.

There was a period during the second quarter when it felt like Broken Arrow’s team — with a deeper roster, a pronounced edge in experience and so much size — was on the verge of generating real separation.

It felt for a few minutes that the Tigers were destined to win comfortably and remain undefeated.

A jam-packed Chieftain Center was soaked with big-game, high-stakes heat as Owasso rallied with a tremendous third period. Owasso answered important Tiger buckets with scores of their own.

During the final 13 minutes of this classic, there were seven lead changes.

When the buzzer sounded at the end of an overtime period, the Owasso kids celebrated like crazy. As Montonati totaled 23 points and converted on three go-ahead free throws in overtime, and as senior Brandon Mann was his typical self with physical playmaking and 19 points, the Rams achieved the 63-59 upset.

Broken Arrow arrived with a 24-0 record that included a pair of four-point wins over Owasso during the regular season. While Owasso is the area champion, Broken Arrow is bumped to the losers’ bracket. To secure a state berth, the Tigers must defeat PC North or Bixby here at 6 p.m. Saturday.

PC North and Bixby were matched in Friday’s late game. Against Owasso, Oklahoma State signee Connor Dow led Broken with 19 points while Howell finished with 15.

“I’ve been doing this a long time,” Owasso coach Brian Montonati told his players in the postgame locker room. I played (professionally) in Europe. I played at Oklahoma State.

“This is the biggest win I’ve ever been associated with. Unbelievable effort. We punched our ticket. I’m not satisfied.”

Brian Montonati is Jalen’s father. With four seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and the score tied 53-53, there was a sobering moment for the dad and the son.

Jalen was at the foul line for a 1-and-1 opportunity. His attempt bounced hard off of the heel of the rim. Broken Arrow sophomore DJ Howell raced to the other end and got off a good-looking shot off from eight feet, but it wouldn’t go down and the game was extended to an extra period.

During the overtime, Dow converted on a deep 3-pointer that gave Broken Arrow a 57-56 lead. Nineteen seconds later, Jalen Montonati responded with a pull-up jumper from the right baseline. EJ Lewis followed with three clutch free throws, extending the Rams’ lead to four points with 10 seconds left, and that’s how it ended.

Owasso is 17-8. After having been 3-6 in early January, the Rams have prevailed in 14 of their last 16 games. The 16th of those 16 games will be remembered forever by the Owasso kids who celebrated as though they’d just won the national championship.

OWASSO 63, BROKEN ARROW 59 (OT)

Owasso;12;6;22;13;10;—;63

Broken Arrow;15;12;11;15;6;—;59

Owasso: Montonati 25, Mann 19, Lewis 9, Patterson 7, Williams 3.

Broken Arrow: Dow 19, Howell 15, Sutton 11, Ellison 9, Cook 3, Ochoa 2.