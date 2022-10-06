Bill Haisten: As OU commit Erik McCarty isn’t 100%, Coweta squashes top-ranked McAlester

COWETA — With the involvement of a 100% Erik McCarty, how might McAlester-Coweta have turned out?

A possibly destined-for-greatness and highly motivated Coweta team probably would have won, but the game’s personality would have been much different.

This was a disappointment, but not because of the outcome. Not because unbeaten and third-ranked Coweta squashed top-ranked McAlester 49-0 in a District 5A-3 showdown that began beneath an amazing Oklahoma sunset and was witnessed by Cox cable’s statewide television audience and a standing-room-only crowd at Tiger Field.

The disappointing aspect was McCarty’s right knee being wrapped in a sleeve. There was obvious discomfort. He wasn’t close to be typical McCarty, and on Thursday he was much more involved as a defensive back than as the state’s most dynamic running back.

McCarty is a fantastic player and a rock-star type of attraction who is committed to sign with OU and play in the Sooners’ secondary. Before the Buffaloes bused to Coweta for a rematch of last year’s McAlester blowout win — 33-2 on this same field — McCarty’s body of work was phenomenal: In 41 varsity games, his totals included 4,500 rushing yards and 90 touchdowns.

Last Friday, his miraculous playmaking carried the Buffaloes to an overtime victory at fourth-ranked Del City. McAlester trailed by 10 with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth period. McCarty made huge plays both on offense and defense. In what was said to have been an extremely physical game, McAlester escaped with a 34-33 win.

In an August column, I described McCarty as being “the best current example of violent artistry” in Oklahoma high school football. That level of physicality takes a toll, and McCarty brought a diminished right leg to Wagoner County.

Against most opponents, a 50% McCarty is good enough for 135 rushing yards, two touchdowns, 10 tackles from his position in the secondary, and a one-sided McAlester victory.

Coweta is not in the “most opponents” category.

The Tiger program has never been a state champion or even been a championship-game participant. Quarterback Na’Kylan Starks and the 2022 Tigers have a chance to do for their community and their school what the Broken Arrow Tigers did for their town in 2018: finally win a state title.

The Coweta Tigers are for real.

During a 38-second span of the third quarter, 6-foot-5 Noah Loyd collected a 16-yard touchdown pass from Starks and Nate Long scored on a 30-yard fumble return. As Coweta’s lead ballooned to 42-0, many of the McAlester fans who packed the east bleachers grabbed their belongings and headed to the parking lot.

These people aren’t accustomed to losing, and they certainly didn’t expect this. Before Thursday, the Buffaloes had prevailed in 18 of their previous 19 contests. The only loss in that span was to Collinsville — 42-35 in last season’s 5A championship classic.

All circumstances favored Coweta. The Tigers were on their home field and inspired by the memory of last year’s 31-point setback against McAlester.

At the same time that Coweta’s starters were resting during the second half of last week’s 55-13 rocking of Sapulpa, McAlester was involved in a brutally stressful and physical clash with Del City.

When McCarty again is healthy, McAlester should be restored as one of stronger teams in Class 5A. At Coweta last season, he ran 13 times for 132 yards and two TDs. At Coweta, as he totaled nine rushing attempts for 38 yards, he clearly wasn’t at his best.

McCarty’s knee situation is not believed to be serious, McAlester coach Forrest Mazey indicated after the game. Whether it’s the result of an injury or just wear and tear, pain has an effect. The Buffaloes will be heavily favored over East Central next week, so maybe McCarty gets a week off for healing.

During the fourth quarter of Thursday’s 49-point football game, however, McCarty was on the field. Why? It was baffling. He was a warrior, trying to get yards against a fired-up Coweta defense but doing it on a weakened leg.

At that point, shouldn’t he have gotten treatment instead of carries?