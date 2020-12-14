Bill Haisten: As Loren Montgomery stays in Bixby, a superpower program remains intact

Montgomery-coached Spartan teams have twice as many championships as shower heads.

It is inevitable that Bixby soon will graduate to the state’s largest classification (6AI). It is expected that as many as 115 athletes will be on the 2021 Spartan football roster. It’s time for new facilities -- “all of the things we need to move into 6AI and be competitive,” Montgomery said.

Since Class 6A was split in 2014, resulting in the creation of 6AI and 6AII, the Bixby record is 75-14.

“We knew we had a good group coming in 2014, but the 6A split was really good for us,” Montgomery said. “It was a big deal and it helped us generate some momentum. We started winning a little more and it helped us (entice) more guys to come out for football.”

The Bixby formula is to combine solid program players with elite athletes like Brennan Presley, the 2019 Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year and now an Oklahoma State freshman; and his brother Braylin, a Spartan junior running back who this season finished with 2,767 all-purpose yards and 35 touchdowns. He has an offer from OSU.

By the way, another Presley is on deck: Braeden Presley is a seventh-grader who is said to be on the same talent level as his siblings.