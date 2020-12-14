Bill Haisten: As Loren Montgomery stays in Bixby, a superpower program remains intact

For Bixby High School, there were two signature victories: capturing another state title and keeping Loren Montgomery as its football coach.
With a 17-14 conquest of Choctaw, the Spartans celebrated their sixth Class 6AII championship in seven seasons. It was Bixby’s 36th consecutive win.
A few days later, there was the resolution of a situation that unnerved everyone with an investment in Bixby football.
Common sense suggested that Broken Arrow would approach Montgomery about its vacant head-coaching position, and, several sources indicated, Broken Arrow did.
To the relief of Spartan athletic director Jay Bittle and every other inhabitant of the Bixby football universe, Montgomery will remain the head man of the hottest football program in Oklahoma.
When Bittle says that “Loren Montgomery is a legend in this town,” he’s referring to a young coach.
Bixby has the best-case scenario: a 42-year-old coaching legend.
Sources also report that the Bixby people didn’t just hold their breath and hope for the best. It is said that school officials very aggressively reminded Montgomery of his value within the community, and it is said also that the school district is committed to extensive facilities upgrades.
“These kids play so hard for Loren. It’s the greatest testament to any coach,” Bittle said. “I was worried about Broken Arrow, but I thought also that Loren has a great situation in Bixby.”
Montgomery won’t comment on Broken Arrow High School or the Tigers’ coaching job that became available when David Alexander was dismissed on Nov. 30, but he’ll talk all day about Bixby football.
“There are reasons why Bixby is the place to be and the place to stay,” Montgomery said. “(Superintendent) Rob Miller is an excellent leader who understands the importance of football. He understands the impact not only on our students, but on our entire school district and the entire student body. It’s not just football; it’s all athletics. (Miller) won’t apologize for recognizing that it’s important.
“We’ve also got unbelievable coaches, unbelievable support from parents and the community, and unbelievable kids. Our parents expect success.”
Miller succeeded former Superintendent Kyle Wood, who in 2017 resigned after four former Spartan players were accused of sexually assaulting a teammate with a pool cue. The incident occurred at the home of one of the accused players.
Montgomery would describe the 2017 season as having been “a nightmare. The hardest year I’ve ever had in coaching.” That season was the only one of the last seven that didn’t end with a Bixby title.
It is believed that Montgomery already was among a handful of Oklahoma prep coaches who commanded compensation beyond $100,000 a year. As the Spartans defeated Choctaw not with their typical dazzling offense but with stunning defensive stops, it feels safe to presume that Montgomery is on course for a nice raise.
Broken Arrow officials are tight-lipped about their process. A new coach could be introduced before Christmas, and several Tulsa-area football sources expect current Broken Arrow athletics administrator Darren Melton to get that job.
Before they became head coaches, Montgomery and Melton were Allan Trimble assistants at Jenks. Melton was the Lincoln Christian coach in 2002-17 and since last year has been Broken Arrow’s associate director of athletics.
Broken Arrow has phenomenal facilities for its football athletes. In a figurative and literal sense, Bixby football has outgrown its facility.
In 2011, Montgomery’s second Bixby team had only 37 players for a first-round playoff loss to Broken Arrow. There would have been 38, but one Spartan chose to attend a Zac Brown Band concert instead of playing football that night.
For the Bixby-Choctaw championship game on Dec. 5, Montgomery had 99 players. Within Bixby’s locker room at the north end of Spartan Stadium in Bixby, there is one toilet along with two urinals and three shower heads.
Montgomery-coached Spartan teams have twice as many championships as shower heads.
It is inevitable that Bixby soon will graduate to the state’s largest classification (6AI). It is expected that as many as 115 athletes will be on the 2021 Spartan football roster. It’s time for new facilities -- “all of the things we need to move into 6AI and be competitive,” Montgomery said.
Since Class 6A was split in 2014, resulting in the creation of 6AI and 6AII, the Bixby record is 75-14.
“We knew we had a good group coming in 2014, but the 6A split was really good for us,” Montgomery said. “It was a big deal and it helped us generate some momentum. We started winning a little more and it helped us (entice) more guys to come out for football.”
The Bixby formula is to combine solid program players with elite athletes like Brennan Presley, the 2019 Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year and now an Oklahoma State freshman; and his brother Braylin, a Spartan junior running back who this season finished with 2,767 all-purpose yards and 35 touchdowns. He has an offer from OSU.
By the way, another Presley is on deck: Braeden Presley is a seventh-grader who is said to be on the same talent level as his siblings.
Guy Montgomery is a Bixby fifth-grader. Like his dad was at Sand Springs and at Northeastern State in Tahlequah, Guy is an offensive lineman. As Loren Montgomery seems happy with the possibility of a really lengthy run at Bixby, it seems likely that he’ll coach his son as a varsity blocker.
Bixby’s jump to superpower status occurred during the first three weeks of the 2019 season, when the Spartans trucked Mansfield (Texas) Timberview 77-47, blasted Jenks 57-7 in one of the more astounding games I’ve ever seen, and blanked Putnam City 72-0. In each of those contests, Bixby was the visiting team.
Montgomery was a Trimble staff member in 2000-09. Montgomery aspired to build something at Bixby that might resemble the Trimble dynasty, and with that hat trick of 2019 blowouts Montgomery had succeeded in elevating Bixby to the highest level of high school football excellence.
Here’s a Montgomery quote suggesting that Bixby football greatness could be sustained for a long time: “It’s possible that we’ve only scratched the surface.”
