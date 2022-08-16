Bill Haisten: As Holland Hall also loses a QB, Tag Gross coolly pursues another title

For as long as Tag Gross coaches the Dutch program, there will be a Holland Hall-Jenks connection. Before he became the Holland Hall head man in 2000, Gross was an Allan Trimble assistant at Jenks.

The 2022 Dutch and Trojans also have this in common: Each program won a 2021 state championship, and each was jarred by the offseason departure of the quarterback who would have been this season’s starter.

Last year, Jenks won the 6AI crown with Shaker Reisig, a ninth-grade quarterback. It appeared that Jenks would have tremendous quarterback security for three more Reisig seasons, but in May, the entire Tulsa-area football community was stunned by his move to Union — Jenks’ arch-rival.

As Holland Hall’s sophomore starting QB last season, Kordell Gouldsby was 8-0 before the Dutch played a district road game against Verdigris. He sustained a terrible left-wrist injury that night — a dislocation and fracture.

Verdigris prevailed 12-7. Holland Hall’s 20-game win streak ended. It had been quite a streak. In each of the 20 victories, the final margin was at least 19 points.

Ultimately, with senior Ethan Roush as a tremendously effective pinch-hitter at QB, Holland Hall recovered and went on to defeat Lincoln Christian in a Class 3A championship rematch.

As Gross celebrated Roush’s clutch performance in the title game, the coach also was of the belief that Gouldsby would be his quarterback playmaker for two more seasons.

A few days before Jenks was jolted by the Reisig situation, however, Gross was informed that Gouldsby would be moving to Bixby.

Having switched from one championship school to another, Gouldsby now is a Spartan slot receiver as seven-time 6AII champ Bixby prepares for its first season in 6AI.

So, where does Holland Hall stand only a few days before the start of its quest for a third consecutive 3A championship?

Gross has the youngest quarterback group he’s ever coached. Competing for the starting role are two sophomores (Matthew Underwood and Weston Brookhart) and two freshmen (Trey Burleson and Clark Sanford).

While Underwood and Brookhart each got a few varsity snaps at the end of 2021 blowouts, Holland Hall does not have a quarterback who has experienced real varsity pressure.

Always seemingly unflappable while rolling toward an eventual induction into the Oklahoma Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame, Gross was ice cool when we discussed his quarterback circumstance.

“If anything, I’m excited about it,” he said. “All four of these young guys have really good arms, but, of course, they’re all so young. Talented but young.

“I’m sure we’ll play two quarterbacks in the games before we get into (District 3A-4). That’s when it becomes important to see one guy emerge — when you start playing district games.”

“People keep asking me who the starter is going to be,” Gross added, “but I honestly don’t know. Not yet. These kids are up-and-down on the practice field right now, but that’s to be expected with young quarterbacks.”

When Gross scheduled this season’s extraordinary opener, he was presuming that Gouldsby would be on the Dutch roster.

On Friday, Aug. 26, Holland Hall hosts Lincoln Christian.

For the third time in 16 games, there is a collision of elite 3A rivals.

Holland Hall has five returning starters on offense and four on defense. Each of the last two Dutch squads had a superstar cornerstone: Owen Ostroski in 2020 and Zane Woodham last year.

There may be two such figures this season — Parker Jenney and Keaton Sterling — and they’re both linebackers. Impactful both as a running back and a defender, Sterling is a Woodham clone.

Of Jenney, Gross says, “He weighs 205 pounds and he can do a back-flip. I think he’ll be a (major-college) linebacker.”

While it’s not ideal to be so inexperienced at quarterback, Gross loves the personnel group up front. Holland Hall has four seniors and a junior on an offensive line that Gross describes as being “as good as we’ve ever had.” The anchor is center William Frandon, who started in every game last season.

The 2022 season is Holland Hall’s seventh since moving from Southwest Preparatory Conference membership to Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association competition.

The SPC is a league of Texas and Oklahoma private schools. Holland Hall was an SPC presence for 49 years. When the overwhelming majority of the HH community agreed that the pursuit of Oklahoma state titles would be good for the school’s brand, the OSSAA change was made.

It’s been the best decision ever for Dutch athletics.

Since becoming an OSSAA school, Holland Hall’s football record is 63-14. In advance of next week’s Lincoln Christian showdown, Holland Hall has been a winner in 25 of its last 26 games.

Lincoln Christian was the 3A champion in 2019. Since the start of that season, the Bulldogs are 39-2 — unbeaten against everybody else but 0-2 against the Dutch.

By midnight on Aug. 26, will the Holland Hall people be savoring another big-game conquest of Lincoln Christian?

If so, Gross will have pulled it off with a quarterback who doesn’t yet have a driver’s license and before Aug. 26 had no history of meaningful varsity playing time.