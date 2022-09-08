Bill Haisten: As his family processes a setback, Cole Adams launches his comeback

EDITOR’S NOTE: In a series that resumes with this Part 2 review of Cole Adams’ Aug. 25 injury and Aug. 29 surgery, the Tulsa World chronicles the senior season of Owasso’s senior wide receiver.

OWASSO — As their kids were together during official-visit recruiting trips to Arkansas and Alabama, football moms Kristi Adams of Owasso and Stacy Hasz of Bixby became friends.

Kristi has twin sons: Owasso receiver Cole Adams (now committed to Alabama) and defensive back Jake Adams. Stacy has twin sons: Bixby defensive back Dylan Hasz and tight end Luke Hasz (both of whom are committed to the Razorbacks).

The day before the Aug. 25 kickoff of the Battle of the ’Burbs — the season-opening and heavily hyped clash of the Owasso Rams and Bixby Spartans — Kristi and Stacy exchanged messages.

“I’m rarely nervous before games,” Kristi told the Tulsa World this week, “but I was shaking like a leaf before the start of that one.”

The next Kristi-Stacy exchange occurred as the game was ongoing — and when both moms noticed that something wasn’t right with Cole.

The moment of truth: During the first half, Cole Adams collected a short pass from Mason Willingham. Cole eluded a Bixby defender and found himself matched in the open field with one Spartan — Dylan Hasz.

Their collision was violent. Dylan’s helmet smashed into Cole’s left shoulder. Cole surged downfield for extra yardage, stayed in the game and continued to make plays. By halftime, he had seven receptions for 132 yards — typically strong production for a player who entered his senior season as one of the state’s top football athletes.

There was, however, no second half for Cole. When the game resumed, he remained in the locker room and was given IV fluid.

“Cole got hit on that play, but he kept going and got the first down,” Kristi says. “I knew he went into the (injury) tent for a little bit, but he went back into the game.

“When he wasn’t out there (in the third period), I just thought that they were being cautious.”

There was hot pain within Cole’s shoulder. The entire left side of his upper body was in a state of shock. Doctors determined that it wasn’t a common stinger. It was an injury, the extent of which would not be determined until the next day.

“I thought it was a one- to two-week kind of a deal,” Owasso coach Bill Blankenship recalls. “The preliminary information was that it Cole was dealing with a separated shoulder. There are various levels of that.”

By noon the next day, Cole was in a doctor’s office with Kristi, with his father Mike Adams and with Mike’s wife. “She’s my bonus mom,” Cole explains. Owasso head trainer Zach McGinty also was there.

They were jolted by the verdict: ligaments were torn, an Aug. 29 surgery had been scheduled and Cole was facing a three- to four-month recovery. It’s highly unlikely that he will play again this season.

“The emotions in that room were at a super high level,” Cole recalls. “We were all in total shock.”

Her twins have played tackle football since the first grade, so Kristi has been at ringside for hundreds of games. Before Aug. 25, neither Cole nor Jake had sustained a serious football injury. There were countless bruises and scrapes and a few muscle pulls, but never a serious issue until Dylan Hasz crashed into Cole with a clean but punishing hit.

“When the doctor told us everything, I don’t really have words for my reaction. Shock, I guess,” Kristi said this week. “I just couldn’t wrap my brain around it. It’s the worst thing you want to hear for an athlete.

“It broke my heart to see him so upset, but then I thought, ‘OK, we’ll get through this and Cole will be great again.’”

This is both interesting and a little eerie: Branded onto The Battle of the ’Burbs tickets were two photos — one of Cole Adams and one of Dylan Hasz.

The surgery experience

After processing the injury-surgery details on Aug. 26, Cole Adams drove to the Rams’ facility for a talk with his brother. Cole is the older sibling by two minutes. After his graduation from Owasso High School, Jake will attend OU and join older brother Dawson’s fraternity.

“He was heartbroken,” Cole said of his Jake‘s reaction to the medical report. “He’s not letting this affect his senior season. He’s doing great things.”

In advance of Friday’s Owasso trip to Broken Arrow, the Rams are 0-2. They are proceeding without Cole and without running back Emery Neeley, a talented senior who before the season sustained what is believed to have been a knee injury.

“When Cole told me everything, I was pretty down about it,” Jake said. “Not just me, but the whole team. Losing Emery was devastating, and then losing Cole — it was just so tough for our team. We’re looking forward to turning this season around.”

During a two-hour surgery, Cole reports, two torn ligaments were repaired.

“I went in for pre-op that Sunday and had the surgery on that Monday,” Cole said. “I went home that night, but don’t ask what time it was. I have no idea. When they knock you out for a surgery, it’s a crazy experience.

“This is crazy, also: (doctors) discovered that my labrum was starting to tear, and that it had been happening for months. Eventually, I would have had a shoulder issue and a labrum surgery. In a way, the timing of this was a blessing in disguise. I’m at peace with it now. I trust God and I trust this process.”

If Adams had been knocked out by a shoulder problem in November instead of late August, it probably would have prevented him from participating fully in Alabama’s spring practice. Or, if the shoulder problem had become serious after he arrived at Alabama, he might have been sidelined for the whole of his 2023 freshman season.

Cole expects to be cleared for full-fledged strength-and-conditioning work around the first of January — the same time at which he becomes a University of Alabama freshman.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban is aware of every aspect of the Cole Adams injury and prognosis. Cole says this was the message from the most successful coach in college football: “This doesn’t change anything about how we feel about you. Can’t wait to get you on campus.”

Post-surgery, Cole communicated also with Dylan Hasz.

“What happened on that play — it wasn’t intentional, obviously,” Cole said. “Dylan was just trying to make a tackle. I have no hard feelings at all. He was just trying to do his job.

“I texted him and said, ‘Hey, great game. I’m not mad at you at all.’”

The recovery begins

Morale management is the responsibility of any coach. It has become an even greater point of emphasis for Blankenship.

“It’s a big part of the job,” he said. “After the Jenks game, my message to our team was upbeat. When you realize that 10 of your 11 guys on offense has any significant experience — there just aren’t any shortcuts to getting that experience and having guys get better as players. The only way to get better at football is to play football.

“We’ve talked a lot here about the difficulty of (Owasso’s schedule) and the process of improving as a team, but these players depended on Cole. Our senior class has grown up depending on him. (The Adams injury) is a mental challenge to them.”

Before the Bixby game, Blankenship scripted and laminated several offensive play sheets. Even when Cole Adams wasn’t targeted on a pass play, he would command the attention of an extra defender. He would influence the alignment of the defense.

“Two-thirds or more of what we had on those sheets — we can’t do it now,” Blankenship said.

Preceding this Cole Adams interview was a physical-therapy appointment with McGinty in the Owasso Stadium training facility. Those sessions are daily.

“I feel discomfort now. I wouldn’t say it’s great pain at this point,” Cole said. “I’ve been sleeping on a recliner and, actually, I’ve been sleeping pretty well.”

Cole says McGinty was in the operating room to witness his surgery. “I trust him with my entire heart,” Cole stated. “By the time we finish this process, he will have been there for every step with me.”

While it’s tough to pull a positive from an injury situation, there is one — the food. Cole says friends of the Adams family have been generous with the delivery of homemade meals.

“Amazing food,” Cole said. “I was eating pretty nice that whole first week. Someone brought enchiladas, rice and beans. Oh, man. So good.”

Cole’s recovery isn’t a solo exercise. His parents and twin brother are fully invested and always there.

“Cole is the best athlete I’ve ever been around,” Jake Adams said. “I’m just hoping for a fast recovery and a great career at Alabama.”

As Jake remains a fixture in the back end of the Owasso defense, Kristi sustains her connection to the Rams’ season. As Jake is on the field, Cole watches from the sideline — his left arm immobilized in a large sling. On the midfield logo at Jenks last week, Cole joined the other Owasso captains for the pregame coin toss.

“The surgery part is behind us and Cole is doing really well, and now there’s the psychological part of it,” Kristi Adams said. “I know there’s a part of him that feels like he’s letting down his team. He’s a perfectionist. I know he feels like the Jenks game could have been different if he had been out there.

“Luckily, God gave Cole a great mentality to do the right things and approach this situation in the right way. We grow through the challenges. We don’t grow when things are easy.”