Editor's note: Jenks coach Allan Trimble will be inducted into the National High School Hall of Fame on Saturday night in Seattle, Washington. This week, to commemorate Trimble's national honor, the World will re-publish some notable stories on the Trojans' legendary football coach. Here is a Barry Lewis column on his memories covering Trimble. Trimble died on Dec. 1, 2019 from ALS at the age of 56.

No one in the history of Oklahoma high school sports is more synonymous with a community than Allan Trimble is with Jenks, and yet there were three job interviews before Jenks Public Schools officials decided in 1996 that he was the right man to coach the Trojan football program.

At that time, Tommy Burns was Jenks High School’s interim athletic director.

“I think we got a good man,” Burns said at the time. “I hope everybody feels like he was the right choice.”

No one possibly could have expected what was to come: The greatest dynasty in Oklahoma large-school football.

No one possibly could have been prepared for the most sobering local sports story of 2016.

This week is the first anniversary of Trimble’s public acknowledgement that he had been diagnosed as having ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). More commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, ALS has no cure.

It attacks the muscles, and it has attacked Trimble.

“Terrible situation. Why him? Why does he have to go through this?” said Dylan Harding, a Jenks All-State defensive back in 2013. “He’s had a great, positive impact on so many people. Several of the guys I grew up with, I didn’t think they could be tamed, but coach Trimble did it.

“When I was a young guy, I looked forward to playing for him. It was great. It was exactly what I expected. It was a privilege to play for him, and I think he considers it a privilege to coach all of his players.”

Trimble has an overall 21-season record of 235-36 and 13 state championships. There were streaks of six consecutive titles (1996-2001) and four consecutive titles (2012-15). Trimble was the Tulsa World’s Oklahoma coach of the year in 1996, 1997, 2000 and 2012, and 72 of his players were first-team All-State selections.

Nearly 20 of his assistant coaches have gone on to become head coaches.

Today, Burns is a Jenks assistant athletic director. His office is near Trimble’s.

“Allan is the perfect football coach,” Burns says. “He covers all the bases, knows how to treat people and makes the right choices. I remember (former Jenks superintendent) Kirby Lehman asking, ‘Is this the right guy for the long haul?’ Yes, I did believe that Allan was the right coach for Jenks, but what he’s done is remarkable.

“Football has been tremendous for this school and this town. When football goes well, it’s good for everybody.”

Trimble averaged 11.2 victories per season while sustaining Jenks as a nationally recognized football superpower. He will receive the BlueCross BlueShield Lifetime Achievement Award during the inaugural All-World Awards, hosted by the Tulsa World and scheduled for Saturday at the Marriott Tulsa Southern Hills.

Trimble is approaching his 54th birthday while preparing for the 2017 season.

Whether he works the 2018 season, and beyond, depends on his health.

“When you first find out (about the ALS diagnosis), it’s horrible. It’s shock,” Trimble recalled. “All I could think was, ‘I know where this ends up. This is no good.’ They hand you this big notebook. It’s got 400 pages and a guy in a wheelchair on the front of it. There’s no cure. There’s no medicine. There’s no therapy.

“They just hand you a book: Phase I, make sure your estate is in order. They tell you that you’re going to die, and it’s going to be gruesome, and here’s the book on how to do it.”

Last week, Trimble provided a grim update.

“You can’t tie your shoes anymore,” he said. “You can’t button your shirt anymore. For me, I have limb onset. My left hand does nothing. It can’t do anything. My right hand is not far behind. It’s the gift that keeps on giving.

“I started having symptoms in my left hand about four years ago. By disease averages, mine is progressing a little slower. However, the symptoms lately are becoming more defined. It’s in my left foot. It’s in my left calf. You can’t describe it. When your muscles are dying, it’s different.”

The Sharp Center is Jenks’ football headquarters — a building positioned at the north end of Hunter-Dwelley Stadium. Trimble’s favorite message is posted on a wall on the ground floor of the Sharp Center: You play for those who have gone before, and you set the standard for those who follow.

“We work really hard, and I think we try to stay current,” Trimble said. “We try to stay on the lead lap of what’s going on in football.

“We don’t always have (major-college prospects), but we’ve had our fair share. We have kids whose parents have great expectations. We have a supportive administration. We’ve had a school board that believes athletics are a (vital) part of the curriculum. I’ve just been the guy in the middle of all of that.”

After his ALS announcement last year, Trimble received 2,500 Facebook messages. He says support from his wife, Courtney, and two daughters, from his Park Plaza Church of Christ family, and from others throughout the Jenks community and the football universe has been “overwhelming.”

“My poor wife. Bless her heart,” Trimble said. “Can you imagine having a 280-pound baby that’s grumpy like me all the time? There will be a king-sized throne somewhere in heaven for her.”

Trimble says his Christianity has been the most important component in his ability to sustain a positive attitude and go to work every day. During the summer before his sophomore year at Cleveland (Oklahoma) High School, Trimble was baptized at Cleveland Church of Christ.

“My mom and dad still go there,” he reports. “My mom has been (a member) there since she was born, and my dad since he was 16 or 17.”

Before he became the Trojan head coach, Trimble was an assistant in Owasso and Jenks. Through his first six seasons as the head man, Jenks was 79-4. The 1996-2001 Trojans outscored opponents by an average of 41-12, totaling 12 shutouts while scoring at least 50 points in 23 games.

During the Trimble era, the Jenks-Union rivalry developed into one of the more compelling series at any level of football. In what might have been the most dramatic contest involving a Trimble team, Jenks defeated Union 41-37 in 2000.

With only eight seconds left, after having collected a pass from Scott McCoy, Jenks’ Kejuan Jones finished an 80-yard sprint for the game-winning touchdown. Don King provided the call for Cox television: “Uh-oh. Uh-oh! Jones to the 50! Somebody better catch him! I do not believe what has just happened!”

The unbeaten 1997 Trojans and their defense, nicknamed the “Legion of Doom,” probably were the best team in state history. Jenks allowed a 14-game total of only 81 rushing yards and an average of only 3 yards per pass completion.

The 1997 opponents averaged only 80 total yards per game, while Trojan linebacker Rocky Calmus was a superstar on both sides of the ball.

In the 1996 championship win over Midwest City and the 1997 championship rout of Yukon, Calmus rushed for a combined total of more than 400 yards and eight touchdowns. Against Midwest City, he also passed for a TD and totaled 22 tackles.

Calmus went on to become a two-time All-American at the University of Oklahoma.

Before Garrett Mills became a star tight end at the University of Tulsa, he was a 2001 All-State performer for the Trojans. Before that, he was a Jenks kid, inspired by Trimble and Calmus.

“I idolized those guys,” said Mills, who played six seasons in the NFL and now works at the Rib Crib corporate office in Tulsa. “Every year now, there’s a great senior class, and there are sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders watching those guys. It’s become a cycle. That’s what Coach Trimble built in Jenks. It’s become a machine.

“The low-hanging fruit is to just point to the championships. It’s way beyond just that. It’s as important to Coach Trimble to have quality young men in the program as it is to win championships. Football was a big deal in Jenks before Coach Trimble became the head coach, but I think it’s impossible to find the adjective to describe what Jenks is today.”