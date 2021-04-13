Bill Haisten: As Bryce Thompson leaves KU, his transfer decision will be fascinating

In the Booker T. Washington auditorium on Nov. 12, 2019, five-star basketball prospect Bryce Thompson addressed a standing-room-only audience while announcing his commitment to the University of Kansas basketball program.

“Coach (Bill) Self is the type of coach I want to play for,” Thompson said at the time.

After one season with Self and the Jayhawks, however, Thompson has decided to play college basketball elsewhere. The 6-foot-5, 195-pound guard announced Tuesday that he will submit his name to the transfer portal.

There were no immediate indications on a possible destination. The first guess here is that he soon will be on the roster of an Oklahoma school or perhaps Arkansas. Each of his parents was a University of Tulsa athlete.

Thompson tweeted a statement: “While it was a difficult year for many reasons, I am thankful to have had the opportunity to play at the University of Kansas. Thanks to Coach Self and his staff, the doctors, trainers and my teammates and the fans for your support all season long.

“With that being said, I have made the decision to enter the transfer portal.”