Broken Arrow is 22-0 and occupies the No. 1 position in the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association’s Class 6A East rankings.

Muskogee is 3-18 and, at No. 16, in last place on the 6A East list.

On paper, yes, this appears to be a mismatch and a first-round victory for a Broken Arrow team that has seven players who stand at least 6-foot-4.

However, with the Class 6A playoffs being formatted as they are — with first-round losers being finished for the season — it’s not wise to look beyond any opponent.

In most years, during the opening stages of the postseason, you’ll see a stunning result — a “wow, I can’t believe that team got beat” type of result.

As a special Broken Arrow season continues with Friday’s 7:30 p.m. home date against Muskogee, the Tigers won’t want to be remembered as one of those “wow, I can’t believe they lost” teams. After the opening round, a team must lose twice to be eliminated.

While there seems to be a tremendous gap between the Broken Arrow and Muskogee talent levels, there still is pressure as the Tigers pursue what would be the second boys’ basketball title in their school’s history.

“That’s why we’ve been laser-focused on Muskogee,” said Beau Wallace, who played for the championship Tigers in 1997 and now is the 10th-year head coach of a Tiger team that has two quests: to capture the 6A gold ball and to become only the second Class 6A champion with a perfect record.

At the end of the 2011-12 season, Union was the 29-0 champion. The 2022-23 season is the 31st since 6A became the state’s largest classification.

Friday’s Broken Arrow-Muskogee winner is matched on Saturday night with the Union-Southmoore winner. Union is 12-10. So is Southmoore.

Last week, Broken Arrow closed its regular season with a 64-38 rout of Muskogee and a 66-61 victory at Union. Now, there’s the possibility of opening the postseason against the same two opponents.

“That can be a little nerve-wracking — seeing the same teams back to back, a week apart,” Wallace said. “You think about what Muskogee did the last time we played them, and you look at the little things where you might not have been at your best, and you try to fix them before you play Muskogee again.

“For me, I don’t think that we lose this (Friday) game. We would have to play a very, very poor game for them to beat us. That’s kind of the mind-set on that: take care of business (against Muskogee) and get to Saturday and try to win a regional title on your home floor.”

In a Friday the 13th game in January, Broken Arrow prevailed 68-35 in Muskogee’s beautiful new arena. More recently, the Tigers have been dealt some stress tests. There was a five-point home victory over a nine-loss Jenks team. Two days before Broken Arrow’s five-point win at Union, there was a four-point win at Owasso. In that game, the Tigers rallied from a 13-point, late-third-quarter deficit.

“The thing now is, teams are playing differently,” Wallace explained. “They’re slowing the ball down. I remember the very first possession against Jenks (on Feb. 10), we played defense for a minute and 28 seconds.”

Wallace has the ideal basketball dynamic: a roster with tremendous size, clearly defined stars in 6-7 senior Connor Dow and 6-5 sophomore DJ Howell, and offensive balance.

Having signed with Oklahoma State in November, Dow scored 34 points in the Feb. 14 victory at Owasso. He averages 15.3 points per game, while Howell is a game-controlling point guard with averages of 10 points, 4.2 rebounds and five assists.

“DJ just keeps getting better,” Dow said. “Everyone knows him for being a great passer, but he’s also a great defender on the ball. Offensively, he gets to the rim and he’s very well-paced. He can slow the game down or play fast. He’s just a great point guard for us.”

Justice Sutton is an 11.8-point scorer while Dason Cook, Ethan Ellison and Diego Ochoa combine for an additional 23 points per game.

“Before the season started, we knew we were good but we weren’t thinking that we were undefeated-season good,” Dow said. “When we played Booker T. Washington and Jenks (in December), and we blew both of those teams out, that’s when we started to realize that we could play with anybody.

“I don’t think our record brings any extra pressure, but it might help our confidence. We feel we’re the best, but the playoffs are like a new season. Our record is 0-0. We have to prove that we’re good all over again.”