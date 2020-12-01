Bill Haisten: As a ‘new direction’ jolts David Alexander, expect Broken Arrow to target Loren Montgomery

During a 22-minute call with David Alexander, I asked the same question in eight different ways.
Why did this happen?
One day before the second anniversary Alexander having coached Broken Arrow to the only state football title in its history, why was he fired?
The question was repeated so many times, with variations on the presentation, because there was never a definitive response.
When the story broke on Monday, Alexander said this to the Tulsa World: “I didn’t win a state championship in (two) years, and that’s the nature of the beast in this business.”
When Alexander and I talked on Tuesday, he said, “They wanted to go in a new direction.”
No one was happy with the old direction. In 1904-2017, no Broken Arrow High School football team won a state championship. The 2018 Tigers were dominant, undefeated champions.
On Monday morning, Alexander was summoned to the office of Janet Vinson, the Broken Arrow Public Schools superintendent. Chuck Perry, the associate superintendent of student services, also was there.
Perry delivered the “change of direction” dismissal message.
After seven seasons as the head coach at his high school alma mater, the 56-year-old Alexander was finished. The coach of the 2018 state champion Tigers would not coach the 2021 Tigers.
Alexander and Broken Arrow sources insist that there were no incidents or violations -- and no allegations of incidents or violations -- and still Broken Arrow made a move that jarred the Tulsa-area high school football community.
“Honestly, in a weird way, I consider this a badge of honor,” Alexander said. “We’ve changed the expectation level since I got here. Seven years ago, you never dreamed that a Broken Arrow coach would get fired only two years after winning the state championship.”
Only 28 hours after Alexander was dismissed, check out what he said about Vinson, Perry and athletic director Steve Dunn: “They’re some of the smartest and most caring people I know, and that’s not BS. They’re great people. The last seven years have been a blessing.”
With its enrollment figure (by far the state’s largest) and its facilities (the state’s best), Perry and Dunn should be inundated with applications.
When Broken Arrow targets candidates, there is an overwhelmingly obvious first call: Bixby’s Loren Montgomery, the current king of Oklahoma prep coaches.
On Saturday night, in a clash with Choctaw in Edmond, the Spartans attempt to capture their sixth 6AII championship since 2014. Montgomery’s program takes a 35-game win streak to the University of Central Oklahoma’s Wantland Stadium.
For head coaches at the most accomplished of the 6AI programs, total-package compensation is well beyond $100,000 a year. At Bixby -- the Alabama of Class 6AII -- it is believed that Montgomery now is beyond $100,000.
Would the combination of Broken Arrow’s remarkable football facility and a significant pay increase entice Montgomery to leave an 11-season relationship with Bixby?
Soon, I’m told, Bixby Public Schools officials will present to voters a bond proposal that would result in the construction of a new high school and a renovated or new football stadium.
If Bixby can keep Montgomery and bundle his presence with updated facilities, the Spartan dynasty could be extended for another 20 years.
During the ’80s, Alexander was a highly regarded Tiger offensive linemen and an all-conference blocker at the University of Tulsa. With the Philadelphia Eagles, he had an NFL career of nearly nine seasons.
Alexander became a Jenks assistant and helped Allan Trimble win state titles. Alexander and Trimble also endured a difficult experience -- an Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association suspension that took effect in October 2009 and was lifted in 2010.
Alexander’s sons played high school football at Jenks (Kyle as a quarterback and Jake as an offensive lineman). Before a terrible knee condition forced Jake to retire, he had a very nice career at TU.
Alexander coached the Tigers to 60 wins and will always be remembered as the man who drove the Tigers to their school’s first football title. Until Monday, he probably expected to drive the Tigers for several more seasons.
Since a 13-0 run in 2018, the Tiger program is 16-7. In September, Broken Arrow defeated Union 14-7. In a second-round playoff rematch in November, Union prevailed 26-14.
Diminished momentum apparently compelled Broken Arrow officials to make a coaching change. Alexander says his phone has exploded with reaction. Among coaches who reached out were Oklahoma State offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn, Texas Tech head man Matt Wells and Red Raider defensive coordinator Keith Patterson.
As Montgomery prepares for another Bixby championship game, Alexander begins to examine something he hadn’t studied in a long time: the job market.
“I didn’t want it to end,” he said. “I don’t know where I’ll be coaching next year, but I’ll be coaching.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!