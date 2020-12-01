Bill Haisten: As a ‘new direction’ jolts David Alexander, expect Broken Arrow to target Loren Montgomery

During a 22-minute call with David Alexander, I asked the same question in eight different ways.

Why did this happen?

One day before the second anniversary Alexander having coached Broken Arrow to the only state football title in its history, why was he fired?

The question was repeated so many times, with variations on the presentation, because there was never a definitive response.

When the story broke on Monday, Alexander said this to the Tulsa World: “I didn’t win a state championship in (two) years, and that’s the nature of the beast in this business.”

When Alexander and I talked on Tuesday, he said, “They wanted to go in a new direction.”

No one was happy with the old direction. In 1904-2017, no Broken Arrow High School football team won a state championship. The 2018 Tigers were dominant, undefeated champions.

On Monday morning, Alexander was summoned to the office of Janet Vinson, the Broken Arrow Public Schools superintendent. Chuck Perry, the associate superintendent of student services, also was there.

Perry delivered the “change of direction” dismissal message.