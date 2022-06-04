Bill Haisten: Already with Power 5 offers, freshman QB Jackson Presley enrolls at Jenks

As a ninth-grader last season, Shaker Reisig quarterbacked Jenks to the Class 6AI championship.

On May 26, he practiced with the Trojans.

On May 27, he was with the Union Redhawks for an Owasso team camp.

It happened that quickly. Reisig enrolled at Union High School and is on the Redhawks’ football roster.

Social-media chatter indicates that even now, people are attempting to process the Reisig-Union story.

At 11:34 a.m. Saturday — the time at which Jackson Presley tweeted a major message — those people were given a new story to process, and this one is unbelievably compelling.

The Presley tweet: “After a change in circumstances, I will be attending Jenks High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma! @JenksFootball.”

Having recently completed the eighth grade in the Los Angeles area, Presley is the 6-foot-2, 195-pound son of former Jenks quarterback Brian Presley (who has extensive acting experience that began with the “Port Charles” soap opera and more recently includes a starring role in “Hostile Territory,” a post-Civil War film released this year).

Jackson wasn’t classified as a ninth-grader until Friday, when he enrolled at Jenks High School, but the 15-year-old already has scholarship offers from two Pac-12 football programs (Oregon and Arizona), an SEC program (Texas A&M) and an ACC program (Florida State), along with North Texas and Charlotte.

“It looks like the University of Washington is about to come through,” Brian Presley told the Tulsa World. “Georgia is really high on him. Texas is (interested).”

For the national champion Georgia Bulldogs, Todd Monken is the offensive coordinator. In 2011-12, he coordinated the Oklahoma State offense.

“When I told coach Monken that we were headed to Jenks, he seemed pleased. He said, ‘Atta boy,’” Brian reports. “He said he would be anxious to follow Jackson’s journey.”

Even before Reisig’s switch to Union, there were Presley family discussions about a possible move from Los Angeles to Jenks. Ultimately, Brian says he and actress wife Erin settled on a decision to relocate Brian’s P12 Films production company to Tulsa, and to have their three children attend Jenks schools. Jackson has two younger sisters, one of whom is a softball athlete.

“I’m 44 now,” said Brian Presley, who quarterbacked the 1993 Jenks Trojans to the 6A title and was the starter also in 1994 and 1995. “We’ve lived in California for 24 years. The opportunity just fell in place for my family to be in Oklahoma now, and for my son to carry on the Trojan tradition.”

At 11:34 a.m. Saturday, as Jackson Presley rocked the Jenks fan base with his Twitter announcement, Trojan head coach Keith Riggs was replacing broken fence posts on his property. Through his first four seasons as Allan Trimble’s successor, Riggs drove Jenks to 6AI championships in 2020 and 2021.

Has any Oklahoma high school ever captured back-to-back state titles with a ninth-grader QB in each season? It might be unprecedented. Jenks did it last season with Reisig, and now an extremely highly regarded prospect — Jackson Presley — moves in as a freshman and starts to compete for the Trojans’ starting job.

That process begins with a 6 a.m. Monday strength-and-conditioning session and a Monday night 7-on-7 passing-league competition hosted by Union.

After a crazy week of QB movement — Reisig to Union and Presley to Jenks — the Trojans and Redhawks are on the same turf on Monday night.

Reisig is expected to be in uniform for Union. Riggs hasn’t determined whether Jackson Presley will be a spectator or a participant, but he definitely will be with his new teammates.

After Brian Presley graduated from Jenks High School in 1996, Matt McCoy was a Trojan quarterback, wide receiver and defensive back for three championship seasons. Presley and McCoy have sustained a friendship since they were kids. They reunite each Christmas season, when the Presley family visits Brian’s parents in south Tulsa.

“Brian has been sending football videos since Jackson was really young,” McCoy said. “Jackson has been really good from the start, and now you can see why (Power Five college programs) are already so interested.

“Jackson recently came to Oklahoma alone. He wanted to spend time with his grandparents and cousins. He was doing school virtually, so he was able to stay here for a couple of weeks. He stopped by my office one day and we talked for at least an hour. He asked a lot of good questions. He’s so mature you can’t believe it. Super smart. Strong Christian kid. Extremely humble, but also very confident. He just has that kind of air about him.

“Jackson is a very gifted kid and he manages everything very well,” McCoy said. “Plus, he can really throw the football and he’s every bit of 6-foot-2.”

Brian Presley established P12 Films so he could be more in control of his schedule and acting options, and so he could be at home most evenings and coach his son’s youth-level football teams.

“When Jackson was 7, the offense I taught and coached was our Jenks offense,” Brian recalls. “We won four (Los Angeles-area) championships. I coached his teams for several years, and (more recently) he’s been playing with top travel teams out of (Los Angeles). Bryce Young (Alabama QB) and JT Daniels (West Virginia QB) were in this same program.”

Nationally known Los Angeles prep superpowers Mater Dei and St. John Bosco made it known that Jackson Presley would welcome in their football programs. Because Bishop Alemany was much closer to the Presleys’ home, that school was more strongly considered. All the while, Jenks lingered as a possibility.

“My son has been twisting my arm for the last five years: ‘Dad, I’d love to go play at Jenks and play for a Jenks-level program,’” Brian Presley said. “The stars aligned two weeks ago, and then we heard about the Jenks quarterback moving over to Union. When things are meant to be, they’re meant to be.

“Jackson is anxious to get there. We’re starting to learn the (Jenks) offense now. He knows several of the Jenks kids already. They’ve been talking since all of this started to transpire.”

After a lifetime in California, the son of a Trojan has become a Trojan.

“Jackson grew up in Hollywood,” Brian said. “He understands that you’re never as good as they say you are, and you’re never as bad as they say you are. You’ve got to keep it all in perspective.

“It’s time to enjoy the high school experience — playing against crosstown rivals, having the Union experience and the Bixby experience, and having the whole community get excited about the program. Everything that goes with the Oklahoma high school football experience. It’s pretty magical.

“I’m happy that Jackson gets to have that, and he’s like a kid on Christmas morning. It all starts on Monday.”

