Bill Haisten: After a 70-28 mauling of Norman North, Owasso looks like the best in 6AI

To have a shot at the 2021 6AI title, the Rams couldn’t continue as a seven-point, 39-rushing-yards type of team.

After Austin’s kickoff-return TD that tied the score at 28-28, the Rams looked like the best team in the state. Some of Blankenship’s better squads were machines by midseason. This team is a work in progress, but the upside is as high as an upside can get.

Norman North quarterback Gavin Frakes entered with more touchdown passes (14) than incompletions (13) for the season, but he hadn’t been pressured like he was on Friday by Rams like defensive end Chris McClellan (who has 36 major-college scholarship offers) and linebacker Jake Clifton (who is committed to Kansas State). Frakes finished 13-of-26 passing for 222 yards.

For the 30th time since Blankenship became the Owasso head man in 2017, the Rams scored at least 40 points.

It really wasn’t shocking that Owasso stumbled at Union. Most opponents stumble on Union’s turf. But for Owasso to have scored only seven points, after having averaged 45 points through its first three games — it was a mystifying signal that the Rams should be considered among the favorites in 6AI. Not the absolute favorite.