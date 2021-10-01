Bill Haisten: After a 70-28 mauling of Norman North, Owasso looks like the best in 6AI

OWASSO — It’s not a stunning statistic because he’s always coached good teams, and good teams should really hit their stride during the second month of the season, but it should be noted that Bill Blankenship has a phenomenal record in October football games.
This District 6A-2 clash of the Norman North Timberwolves and Owasso Rams was played on Friday, Oct. 1 — giving Blankenship a shot to pad his October success rate.
Last week, during an overtime loss at Union, Blankenship’s Rams mustered only seven points and only 39 rushing yards. That loss bumped Owasso from the top spot in the Class 6AI ranking.
Blankenship is Owasso’s head coach, offensive coordinator and play-caller. After what he described as “a very encouraging week of practice,” the coach expected better offense against Norman North.
The Rams delivered in a resounding manner.
After trailing 14-0 less than three minutes into its homecoming contest, Owasso prevailed 70-28 while rolling for 513 total yards. After a 28-21 deficit at the seven-minute mark of the second quarter, Owasso outscored the visitors 49-0.
Apparently, the Rams did have a sensational week of practice. One week after getting only one touchdown at Union, the Rams recorded their greatest scoring total since Blankenship became the head man in 2017.
During a wild opening half, Norman North had a big-play answer for nearly every Owasso big-play moment. Each team scored on a kickoff return: a 98-yarder by North’s Brayden Dorney and a 95-yarder by Owasso’s Jaray Austin. The teams combined for 483 first-half yards and nine touchdowns.
After Owasso went to the halftime locker room with a 35-28 lead, the third period was defined by overwhelming home-team dominance. By game’s end, it had been a night to remember for Owasso wide receiver Ronnie Thomas and for twin-brother Rams Jake and Cole Adams.
At the midway mark of the third quarter, Owasso led by only seven points. By the 11:19 mark of the fourth period — after Cole Adams scored on a 29-yard catch and Jake Adams converted on a two-point run — the Rams led by 36 points (64-28). A Luke Harris touchdown pushed the final Owasso total to a whopping 70 points.
Owasso QB Austin Havens was 21-of-33 passing for 310 yards and four TDs. Thomas finished with five catches for 117 yards and three touchdowns. Cole Adams scored on receptions of 26 and 29 yards.
Jake Adams scored on a 25-yard interception return and was successful on six extra-point kicks while also converting on a two-point run play.
The Rams improved to 4-1 overall and 1-1 in 6AI-2.
Blankenship improved to 30-1: since 2004, that’s his record in October high school games. The only loss: 43-31 at Moore in 2018. Blankenship coached state championship teams at Union in 2002, 2004 and 2005; an Arkansas state champion at Fayetteville High in 2016; and championship teams at Owasso in 2017 and 2019.
To have a shot at the 2021 6AI title, the Rams couldn’t continue as a seven-point, 39-rushing-yards type of team.
After Austin’s kickoff-return TD that tied the score at 28-28, the Rams looked like the best team in the state. Some of Blankenship’s better squads were machines by midseason. This team is a work in progress, but the upside is as high as an upside can get.
Norman North quarterback Gavin Frakes entered with more touchdown passes (14) than incompletions (13) for the season, but he hadn’t been pressured like he was on Friday by Rams like defensive end Chris McClellan (who has 36 major-college scholarship offers) and linebacker Jake Clifton (who is committed to Kansas State). Frakes finished 13-of-26 passing for 222 yards.
For the 30th time since Blankenship became the Owasso head man in 2017, the Rams scored at least 40 points.
It really wasn’t shocking that Owasso stumbled at Union. Most opponents stumble on Union’s turf. But for Owasso to have scored only seven points, after having averaged 45 points through its first three games — it was a mystifying signal that the Rams should be considered among the favorites in 6AI. Not the absolute favorite.
However, after such a dynamic performance on Friday, Owasso appears to be reestablished as the clear No. 1 in Oklahoma’s largest classification. If the Rams can sustain this for two more months, Blankenship should collect what would be his seventh state championship.
OWASSO 70, NORMAN NORTH 28
Norman North;14;14;0;0;—;28
Owasso;21;14;21;14;—;70
North: Brayden Dorney 85 kickoff return (Will Sutherlin kick).
North: Cason Cabbiness 49 pass from Gavin Frakes (Sutherlin kick).
Owasso: Ronnie Thomas 38 pass from Austin Havens (Jake Adams kick).
Owasso: Thomas 53 pass from Havens (Jake Adams kick).
Owasso: Emery Neeley 15 run (Jake Adams kick).
North: Chapman McKown 15 pass from Frakes (kick blocked).
North: Frakes 2 run (Kamden Sixkiller pass to Cabbiness).
Owasso: Jaray Austin 95 kickoff return (Jake Adams kick).
Owasso: Thomas 29 pass from Havens (Jake Adams kick).
Owasso: Cole Adams 26 pass from Havens (kick failed).
Owasso: Jake Adams 25 interception return (Cole Adams pass from Havens).
Owasso: Derrick Overstreet 1 run (Jake Adams kick).
Owasso: Cole Adams 29 pass from Havens (Jake Adams run).
Owasso: Luke Harris 5 run (run failed).