Bill Haisten: A surprise at Kansas – former BTW star Bryce Thompson says he’ll transfer

A jarring development has emanated from Lawrence, Kansas.
After one season with the University of Kansas program, former Booker T. Washington star Bryce Thompson has decided to play college basketball elsewhere.
The 6-foot-5, 195-pound guard announced on Tuesday that he will submit his name to the transfer portal. There are no immediate indications on a possible destination.
Thompson tweeted a statement: “While it was a difficult year for many reasons, I am thankful to have had the opportunity to play at the University of Kansas. Thanks to Coach (Bill) Self and his staff, the doctors, trainers and my teammates and the fans for your support all season long.
“With that being said, I have made the decision to enter the transfer portal.”
As a 2020 McDonald’s All-American and a two-time Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year, Thompson became a five-star recruit. As a Jayhawk freshman, he sustained a fractured hand during a Kansas-Oklahoma State contest in Stillwater. Sidelined for a month, he returned for Kansas’ final 10 games.
Overall, Thompson played in 20 games and made four starts. He averaged 4.6 points and 17 minutes per game. Statistically, his best game was his first game. In Kansas’ season-opening loss to eventual national finalist Gonzaga, Thompson had season-high totals in scoring (12 points on 5-of-10 shooting) and minutes played (28).
Before signing with Kansas, Thompson was recruited by several schools including Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, the University of Tulsa, North Carolina, Texas and Michigan State.
It is presumed that Thompson’s transfer process is wide open, and that a move to OSU, OU or Tulsa is a legitimate possibility. The Tulsa possibility is especially intriguing. Both of Bryce’s parents were Golden Hurricane athletes: Rod Thompson in basketball and Goldie Thompson in volleyball.
At the front end of the Bryce Thompson-Kansas relationship, there was a storybook scenario. The 1997-98 season was Self’s first at Tulsa. His point guard was Rod Thompson.
When Bryce Thompson signed with Kansas in November 2019, it resulted in a milestone for Self: for the first time in his Hall of Fame career, he would coach the son of one of his former players.