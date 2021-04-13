Bill Haisten: A surprise at Kansas – former BTW star Bryce Thompson says he’ll transfer

A jarring development has emanated from Lawrence, Kansas.

After one season with the University of Kansas program, former Booker T. Washington star Bryce Thompson has decided to play college basketball elsewhere.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound guard announced on Tuesday that he will submit his name to the transfer portal. There are no immediate indications on a possible destination.

Thompson tweeted a statement: “While it was a difficult year for many reasons, I am thankful to have had the opportunity to play at the University of Kansas. Thanks to Coach (Bill) Self and his staff, the doctors, trainers and my teammates and the fans for your support all season long.

“With that being said, I have made the decision to enter the transfer portal.”

As a 2020 McDonald’s All-American and a two-time Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year, Thompson became a five-star recruit. As a Jayhawk freshman, he sustained a fractured hand during a Kansas-Oklahoma State contest in Stillwater. Sidelined for a month, he returned for Kansas’ final 10 games.