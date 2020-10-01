Bill Haisten: A big score for Tulsa Public Schools – a Tournament of Champions partnership with the BOK Center

A year ago, Oral Roberts University outfitted the Mabee Center with a beautiful video board.
At 32 feet in length and 16 feet in height, and suspended above the midcourt logo, the ORU board provides high-definition, live-action video and replays while being slightly greater in size than the University of Tulsa’s Reynolds Center board.
Tulsa Public Schools athletic director Gil Cloud was excited about the new video board because his athletic department’s top event each year is Tournament of Champions girls and boys basketball.
Cloud was excited until 30 minutes before the first game of the tournament.
After he suggested to an ORU official that it was the right time to activate the video board – which also would display the game’s time and score along with logos of event sponsors – Cloud was informed that there was a problem.
It was indicated that the use of the video board would result in an additional cost for TPS. Cloud’s head nearly exploded.
TPS paid $33,000 for three days of Mabee Center usage. It was presumed that for $33,000, all arena amenities would be available or functioning.
As the video board was dark during the three days of the December tournament, Cloud was compelled to consider other venue options for 2020 and beyond.
There was dialogue with the City of Tulsa about the downtown BOK Center, with University of Tulsa officials about the Reynolds Center and with Tulsa County representatives about the Expo Square Pavilion.
The Tournament of Champions was played at the Mabee Center in 2011-19.
This year’s edition of the TPS-hosted, 56-year-old tournament happens on Dec. 28-30 at the BOK Center.
“The BOK ended up being the best deal for the tournament,” Cloud told the Tulsa World, “and I think it will provide the best experience for our student-athletes, the coaches and the fans.”
The terms of the BOK Center deal: While paying no rent fee whatsoever, TPS will receive a guaranteed sum of money that hasn’t yet been disclosed, along with a percentage of ticket revenue.
It’s a one-year arrangement. After the December event is played, the two parties will review how it went and discuss an extension of the relationship.
Cloud seemed pretty fired up to have secured a world-class venue without any rent cost.
“We made a profit at the Mabee Center,” he explained, “but we had to pay that $33,000 first.”
The Tournament of Champions is a competition involving large schools (like Jenks and Norman) and tiny schools (like Minco and Garber). The 2020 brackets include eight girls teams and eight boys teams from throughout the state. Seven classifications are represented.
Topped by a powerhouse Norman squad, the 2020 girls field could be the strongest in TofC history.
No arena in the country has a better parking situation than the Mabee Center. Parking downtown is a different sort of endeavor, but the BOK Center has been operative for 12 years. BOK Center parking no longer feels like a hassle.
Nearby parking spots for high school basketball patrons should be far more plentiful than they would be for patrons of an A-list concert performance.
While the 2020 Tournament of Champions won’t be played until late December, Cloud says he’s expecting no change in current pandemic guidelines. Mask-wearing and distancing will be required of spectators, he says. Not simply mask-having. Mask-wearing.
Ticket prices are the same at the BOK Center as they were at the Mabee Center: $40 for an all-tournament pass or $10 for a single session of four games.
In most years from 1966 through 1989, the Tournament of Champions was played in Memorial High School’s old gym. Occasionally, it was played at the Expo Square Pavilion. In 2005-10, it was played again at the Expo Square Pavilion, but since 2011 the TofC had been a staple on the Mabee Center calendar.
If not for the ORU video board situation of December 2019, the 2020 Tournament of Champions would have stayed at the Mabee Center.
At 8:30 a.m., before the 9 a.m. start of a girls game that would launch the 2019 event, Cloud was told that TPS would have to pay extra for the use of the video board.
Two weeks before the tournament, Cloud recounted, “we had our production meeting, as we always do. It was not ever mentioned that there would be no center scoreboard. It did cause a little bit of consternation when you have the longest-running and most prestigious high school basketball tournament in the state, and you don’t have a center scoreboard.
“It was something that we hadn’t anticipated, and it didn’t work out well for us.”
As the 2019 Tournament of Champions was getting under way, Cloud mentioned the video board to an ORU official who replied, “It’s a great board.”
To which Cloud replied, “It would be a great board if it was on.”
It was then that Cloud began to consider other options for December 2020. On Thursday, he celebrated a new TPS partnership with the BOK Center.
