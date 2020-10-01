Bill Haisten: A big score for Tulsa Public Schools – a Tournament of Champions partnership with the BOK Center

Topped by a powerhouse Norman squad, the 2020 girls field could be the strongest in TofC history.

No arena in the country has a better parking situation than the Mabee Center. Parking downtown is a different sort of endeavor, but the BOK Center has been operative for 12 years. BOK Center parking no longer feels like a hassle.

Nearby parking spots for high school basketball patrons should be far more plentiful than they would be for patrons of an A-list concert performance.

While the 2020 Tournament of Champions won’t be played until late December, Cloud says he’s expecting no change in current pandemic guidelines. Mask-wearing and distancing will be required of spectators, he says. Not simply mask-having. Mask-wearing.

Ticket prices are the same at the BOK Center as they were at the Mabee Center: $40 for an all-tournament pass or $10 for a single session of four games.

In most years from 1966 through 1989, the Tournament of Champions was played in Memorial High School’s old gym. Occasionally, it was played at the Expo Square Pavilion. In 2005-10, it was played again at the Expo Square Pavilion, but since 2011 the TofC had been a staple on the Mabee Center calendar.