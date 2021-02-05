Ben Averitt's big night helps Jenks avenge loss to Bixby

Averitt, a 6-5 junior, had 14 points, including several layups, in the first half to spark Jenks to a 42-21 lead going into intermission.

“We were just aggressive tonight, we handled and broke the traps for layup opportunities,” Martin said. “I was really impressed by our guys’ mental toughness early, especially on the road.”

Bixby used a 9-0 run early in the second half to help cut its deficit to 46-39 before Averitt answered with a basket, assisted by Kittleman, and two free throws that helped repel the Spartans’ comeback bid. Averitt was 8-of-10 on free throws.

“We knew they were going to come out shooting 3s and get hot, but we had to weather the storm,” Averitt said. “Not the best second half, but we did OK.”

Jenks’ Chase Martin scored seven of his 15 points in the fourth quarter to help ensure the victory. Bixby senior Xavier Glenn scored 26 points — 13 in each half. Parker Friedrichsen was held to 15 points — 10 below his season average for the Spartans (10-5, 4-4), who lost their fourth in a row.