Ben Averitt leads Jenks' upset over No. 3 Putnam West in Jenks/Union Invitational semifinals

"Obviously with the way the East-West split came out, it was really good for us to get a resume win against a very good team," Martin said.

Jenks, after a 75-74 win over Trinity Christian on Thursday, led Putnam West 29-21 late in the first half. But the Patriots rallied for a 33-32 lead early in the second half before the Trojans' Chase Martin immediately answered with a 3 and Jenks was never caught. Averitt scored 11 in the third to boost Jenks' lead to 50-40.

Averitt made 6-of-6 free throws in the fourth quarter to help ensure the Trojans' victory. Tobias Roland paced the Patriots (10-4) with 17 points.

"We talked about the runs that would happen because of their pressure," Clay Martin said. "I felt like our guys weathered a lot of their storms and answered. I thought fatigue would play more of a (factor) tonight because we've only had two practices in 12 days after being quarantined. And especially against that type of pressure, but so much credit to our kids for just being tough and making plays when we needed to."

Edmond Santa Fe 57, Union 53, OT: At the UMAC, Michael Reeves scored seven of his 10 points in overtime to help the Wolves complete a late comeback.