Ben Averitt leads Jenks' upset over No. 3 Putnam West in Jenks/Union Invitational semifinals

JENKS — Two early missed layups were not indicative of the night Jenks forward Ben Averitt would have Friday.
Averitt, a 6-foot-5 junior, produced 29 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Class 6A No. 13 Trojans past third-ranked Putnam West 72-61 in the Jenks/Union Invitational semifinals at Frank Herald Field House.
"Because he's so athletic, when we play small I think it creates a matchup (problem) for the other other team's big and we really tried to exploit that with Benjamin," Jenks coach Clay Martin said. "And he really answered the call."
Jenks (6-3) advances to meet No. 14 Edmond Santa Fe (9-5) in the title game at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Union Multipurpose Activity Center. Santa Fe rallied for a 57-53 overtime victory over No. 12 Union in the other semifinal Friday.
"They have athletes all over the floor," Martin said about Santa Fe. "They do such a good job with their zone and obviously when you see a zone like that you're going to have to make some shots. I was so impressed by their poise tonight after being down. We're going to have knock down some perimeter shots and keep them off the glass."
It was a timely win Friday for Jenks with the playoff seedings deadline in two weeks. Putnam West is one of three top-seven West teams in 6A assigned to the East.
"Obviously with the way the East-West split came out, it was really good for us to get a resume win against a very good team," Martin said.
Jenks, after a 75-74 win over Trinity Christian on Thursday, led Putnam West 29-21 late in the first half. But the Patriots rallied for a 33-32 lead early in the second half before the Trojans' Chase Martin immediately answered with a 3 and Jenks was never caught. Averitt scored 11 in the third to boost Jenks' lead to 50-40.
Averitt made 6-of-6 free throws in the fourth quarter to help ensure the Trojans' victory. Tobias Roland paced the Patriots (10-4) with 17 points.
"We talked about the runs that would happen because of their pressure," Clay Martin said. "I felt like our guys weathered a lot of their storms and answered. I thought fatigue would play more of a (factor) tonight because we've only had two practices in 12 days after being quarantined. And especially against that type of pressure, but so much credit to our kids for just being tough and making plays when we needed to."
Edmond Santa Fe 57, Union 53, OT: At the UMAC, Michael Reeves scored seven of his 10 points in overtime to help the Wolves complete a late comeback.
Union rallied from a 27-20 halftime deficit and led 44-36 with 4 1/2 minutes left in the fourth quarter. It was 46-40 before Joe Adams, Talyn Shettron and Kaysen Gipson each made two free throws and the game was tied at 46 with 59 seconds left. Union held the ball for a last shot, but instead committed a turnover with two seconds remaining.
Union never led in OT, but Trent Pierce's 3-point play tied it at 51 with 2:22 left. Reeves' reverse layup snapped the tie at 1:14. On the ensuing possession, it appeared for a moment that Union's AJ Reed tied the game with a driving basket, but was called for a foul instead. Reeves and Shettron each made two free throws in the final 17 seconds to seal Santa Fe's win.
Pierce had 18 points and eight rebounds for Union (9-5). Santa Fe, led by Colby Onyekuru with 13, outrebounded Union 32-21. The Wolves were 19-of-23 on free throws while Union was 11-of-18.
Union will host Putnam West in the third-place game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Jenks 72, Putnam West 61
Putnam West;12;13;15;21;--;61
Jenks;14;15;21;22;--;72
Putnam West (10-4): Roland 17, Andrews 14, Gordon 12, Warrior 11, Blount 5, James 2.
Jenks (6-3): Averitt 29, Martin 14, Kittleman 9, Cooper 6, Golightly 5, Smith 4, Wilkins 3, Diarra 2.
Edmond Santa Fe 57, Union 53, OT
Santa Fe;14;13;6;13;11;--;57
Union;8;12;18;8;7;--;53
Edmond Santa Fe (9-5): Talyn Shettron 12, Reeves 10, Onyekuru 8, Adams 7, Talyn Shettron 7, Gipson 5, Cincotta 3, Watkins 3, Baccus 2.
Union (9-5): Pierce 18, Morris 11, Jones 6, Reed 6, Davie 5, Aromaye 4, Kinney 2, Nagy 1.