Beggs' Kendal Daniels reportedly reopens his recruitment after requesting Texas A&M release

Beggs defensive back Kendal Daniels is reportedly reopening his recruitment after receiving his release from Texas A&M.

 Photo by TIM CAMPBELL/For the Tulsa World

According to an online report, Beggs safety Kendal Daniels is reopening his recruitment after being released from the National Letter of Intent that he signed with Texas A&M in December.

GigEm247, a site that covers Texas A&M, reported that Daniels' request to ask for his release may have been related to A&M defensive analyst Ishmael Aristide leaving Monday to become Miami's outside linebackers coach. Daniels said to the Tulsa World when he committed to Texas A&M in August that his relationship with Aristide was a factor in his decision.

Last summer, Daniels listed Oklahoma, Clemson and LSU as his other finalists.

Daniels, who is 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, was rated the state’s No. 1 senior by Rivals and 247 Sports. In the 247 national recruiting rankings, he is No. 41 overall.

Daniels was a Tulsa World All-State selection in 2020 as he had 120 tackles, seven sacks and four interceptions, including a Pick-6. On offense, he caught 38 passes for 648 yards and 10 touchdowns as he helped Beggs reach the Class 2A semifinals. He also was selected for the 2021 All-American Bowl.

Photos: A look back at Kendal Daniels' high school career

