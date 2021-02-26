Beggs' Kendal Daniels reportedly reopens his recruitment after requesting Texas A&M release

According to an online report, Beggs safety Kendal Daniels is reopening his recruitment after being released from the National Letter of Intent that he signed with Texas A&M in December.

GigEm247, a site that covers Texas A&M, reported that Daniels' request to ask for his release may have been related to A&M defensive analyst Ishmael Aristide leaving Monday to become Miami's outside linebackers coach. Daniels said to the Tulsa World when he committed to Texas A&M in August that his relationship with Aristide was a factor in his decision.

Last summer, Daniels listed Oklahoma, Clemson and LSU as his other finalists.

Daniels, who is 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, was rated the state’s No. 1 senior by Rivals and 247 Sports. In the 247 national recruiting rankings, he is No. 41 overall.

Daniels was a Tulsa World All-State selection in 2020 as he had 120 tackles, seven sacks and four interceptions, including a Pick-6. On offense, he caught 38 passes for 648 yards and 10 touchdowns as he helped Beggs reach the Class 2A semifinals. He also was selected for the 2021 All-American Bowl.

Photos: A look back at Kendal Daniels' high school career

