It was a big week in two sports for the All-American Bowl football selection. In basketball, he scored 24 points to lead a 62-51 victory over unbeaten Hugo on Friday in a Class 3A area title game as Beggs qualified for its first state tournament since 2002. For the season, he is averaging 18.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4 assists. Beggs is on a 17-game winning streak. Earlier in the week, he signed to play football at Oklahoma State.