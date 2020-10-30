Beggs junior football standout CJ Brown headed to OSU

Beggs running back CJ Brown announced Friday on his Twitter account that he will play college football at Oklahoma State University.
100% committed and blessed🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Mg9ZdOP5NI— CJ Brown (@cjbrown2323) October 30, 2020
Brown considered others among his 10 Division I schools but told friends that OSU was his “dream” school, Beggs coach David Tenison said.
The 6-foot, 180-pound junior is rated a four-star prospect by Rivals and 247 Sports. He is rated fourth in Oklahoma’s 2022 recruiting class by Rivals and fifth by 247 Sports.
Brown also had offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas State, Memphis, Nebraska, North Texas, SMU and TCU.
“He was planning on going on unofficial visits to Nebraska, K-State, and Baylor, but was shut down by (Covid-19) restrictions two days before his trip,” Tenison said.
Tenison likes the decision.
“OSU is one of the great tailback universities in the country. I think he’s making a great move. It’s a power-5 school, it’s close to home and he’ll have a chance to grow as a running back there,” he said.
Beggs has played only six games in the pandemic-ravaged 2020 season, Brown has found time to rush for 761 yards and nine TDs, averaging eight yards per carry. He also has 13 pass receptions for 73 yards and one TD.
As a sophomore last season, he rushed for 1,645 yards and 15 touchdowns and helped lead the Demons to a 2A state-semifinal finish. He also had 403 receiving yards and five TDs.
