Beggs, Crossings Christian carry momentum into 3A boys tournament

When: Thursday-Saturday
Where: Thursday at Yukon High School; Friday and Saturday at State Fair (Jim Norick) Arena, Oklahoma City
Tickets: $5
2019 champion: Kingston — finished 16-9 this season and was eliminated in the area tournament
2020 champion: None (tournament canceled)
Team to beat
Crossings Christian (23-2): Coach Shawn Schenk’s top-ranked Knights have far exceeded expectations after graduating six seniors from last year’s team that would have been one of the favorites going into the state tournament. Have won 18 of their past 19 with the only loss to 4A No. 2 Heritage Hall. Junior point-guard Reid Lovelace is the leading scorer at 18 points per game whole senior guard Cooper Gudell averages 16.7.
Other teams to watch
Beggs (17-2): Coach Gerrell Thomas has led the Golden Demons to the state boys basketball tournament for the first time since 2002. Beggs’ last state tournament win came in in 1994 — the end of an era when it won four gold balls in five years. Senior guard Blake Gomez’s father played on the ‘90s title teams. Beggs has won 17 in a row after season-opening losses to 5A No. 2 Memorial and 4A No. 3 Webster. Thomas was two state titles as a player at OKC Northeast and three as an assistant at OKC Douglass and OKC Heritage Hall. Beggs and Crossings Christian could be headed to a showdown in the title game.
Hugo (22-1): Coach Darnell Shanklin’s second-ranked Buffaloes were 21-0 before losing to Beggs in the area title game.
Community Christian (21-3): Coach Tim Price’s fourth-ranked Royals are making their first trip to the state tournament. Senior guard Jack Cole is the top scorer at 12.4 points.
Westville (13-10): The unranked Yellowjackets are the biggest surprise of the boys’ postseason as coach Ron Dunaway led his alma mater to the state tournament for the first time since 1938. Westville won five in a row to qualify. Sophomore guard Cale Jacob averages 15 points and junior Kegan Bradford scores 14 per game.
Players to watch
Kendal Daniels and Trey Gaines, Beggs: Daniels, a 6-5 Oklahoma State football signee, averages 18.3 points and 9.7 points while Gaines, a 6-1 senior guard, averages 15.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
Trey’von Brown, Hugo: The 6-2 senior guard averages 16.1 points.
Alex Parish, Eufaula: The 6-2 junior guard averages 17 points and 5 rebounds for the Ironheads, who are at state for the first time since 2003.