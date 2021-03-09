Beggs, Crossings Christian carry momentum into 3A boys tournament

Crossings Christian (23-2): Coach Shawn Schenk’s top-ranked Knights have far exceeded expectations after graduating six seniors from last year’s team that would have been one of the favorites going into the state tournament. Have won 18 of their past 19 with the only loss to 4A No. 2 Heritage Hall. Junior point-guard Reid Lovelace is the leading scorer at 18 points per game whole senior guard Cooper Gudell averages 16.7.

Beggs (17-2): Coach Gerrell Thomas has led the Golden Demons to the state boys basketball tournament for the first time since 2002. Beggs’ last state tournament win came in in 1994 — the end of an era when it won four gold balls in five years. Senior guard Blake Gomez’s father played on the ‘90s title teams. Beggs has won 17 in a row after season-opening losses to 5A No. 2 Memorial and 4A No. 3 Webster. Thomas was two state titles as a player at OKC Northeast and three as an assistant at OKC Douglass and OKC Heritage Hall. Beggs and Crossings Christian could be headed to a showdown in the title game.