BEGGS — Top-ranked Metro Christian enjoyed a doubly good Saturday night.

Buoyed by double-doubles from Wyatt Powell and Jackson Edwards, the Patriots — who entered the game with a 22-2 record — rolled past No. 16 Washington 60-49 to capture the Class 3A Area I regional title at Beggs' Demons Den.

Metro Christian, which has won its last seven after starting the season 16-0, will advance to the area tournament title game at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Enid. The Patriots will meet No. 8 Crooked Oak, a 66-56 overtime winner over No. 9 Alva on Saturday, with the winner to earn a spot in the Class 3A state tournament.

Powell poured in a game-high 21 points and snagged a game-best 11 rebounds while Edwards tallied 11 points and snared 10 rebounds to lead the Patriots, who outscored the Warriors 41-29 in the second half — 22-16 in the final quarter — after trailing by one point at halftime.

“Pretty much in most of our games this year, we feel like our conditioning pays off in the fourth quarter,” Metro Christian head coach Bryon Flam said.

“We’ve been in games like this before and our kids just feel comfortable. We just make runs. We get out and start playing. I trust my players to make the right plays and, fortunately, tonight we made some plays there in the fourth quarter and just kind of made the run to give ourselves a cushion.”

Down 20-19 at the halftime break, Metro fell behind by three early in the third quarter before Powell — who scored just three points in the first half —knotted the game at 24 on a traditional 3-point play.

That tie was the first of four in the period before Powell’s dunk with 2:03 to play put the Patriots in front for good and ignited a game-defining 8-0 run.

Powell added two more points on a power move to the basket before he dished off to Edwards for a basket on a fast break and suddenly Metro was in front 36-30.

“The first half I really didn’t get the shots that I do best at,” Powell said of his 1-for-4 performance from the field in the opening half.

“So in the third quarter that was what I was locking in on,” he added about the nine points he notched in the period. “Just getting to the rim is my game. So, that’s what I needed to do.”

A pair of free throws by Trey Moses capped the 8-0 spurt and the Patriots took a 38-33 advantage into the final quarter.

A 3-pointer from Brady Cox, who notched 11 points, to open the fourth quarter put Metro ahead by eight and Washington (16-9) never got closer than seven the rest of the way.

Mario Darrington chipped in nine points for the Patriots, who did not commit a turnover in the final quarter and had just nine for the game.

Mason Adams paced the Warriors, who had won seven of their last eight entering the game, with 18 points while Hayden Hicks had 14.

Washington 61, KIPP Tulsa 45 (girls): The youthful No. 19 Bulldogs, in their first season in the OSSAA, could not get past the experience of the No. 1 Warriors (24-1) in the regional final.

KIPP (19-6) battled Washington even for the first eight minutes but the Warriors, who opened the season with 22 unanswered victories, began to pull away in the second quarter thanks, in part, to 14 made free throws on 23 attempts by halftime.

A key sequence came in the final seconds of the first half. With Washington ahead 34-31 after a basket by KIPP’s ReKhia Bowen, who paced the Bulldogs with 17 points and 15 rebounds, the Warriors’ Rielyn Scheffe connected on a 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer.

On the play, Washington’s Breanna Lindert was fouled and nailed two free throws to end a five-point possession to put Washington in front 39-31 at halftime.

“We did some good things, also (had) some problems,” KIPP coach Samy Mack said. “But this is our first year together as a basketball team. To even be at this point is really, really exceptionally good.”

Heaven Smith contributed 12 points and seven rebounds for KIPP while Cameron Hinson netted eight points and 11 boards.

The Bulldogs will meet No. 9 Alva in an area elimination game at 6 p.m. Thursday in Enid.

METRO CHRISTIAN 60, WASHINGTON 49 (boys)

Metro Christian;13;6;19;22;—;60

Washington;12;8;13;16;—;49

Metro Christian (23-2): Powell 21, Cox 11, Edwards 11, Darrington 9, Emerson 6, Moses 2.

Washington, Okla. (16-9): Adams 18, Hicks 14, Andrews 9, Bunch 6, Hedenverg 2, Tontz 1.

WASHINGTON 61, KIPP 45 (girls)

KIPP;15;16;6;8;—;45

Washington;15;24;7;15;—;61

KIPP (19-6): Bowen 17, Smith 12, Hinson 8, Lovett 6, Gist 2.

Washington, Okla. (24-1): Johnson 20, Scheffe 13, Beller 11, Lindert 10, K. Wells 4, J. Wells 3.