Wright Christian sweeps HCAA basketball titles for first time

Wright Christian's boys and girls teams swept the Heartland Christian Athletic Association's Class 2A basketball championships last week.
The Wildcats' last boys title in the three-state conference had been in 2000 and the last girls' championship was in 2001. The Tulsa academy had never won both titles in the same year.
"It's such a surreal feeling," said senior Logan Dance, who averaged 13 points in three boys tournament games. "It's like something you dream about. It's crazy, like something you would see in the movies."
In the boys title game, Harrison Lewis scored 20 points to propel Wright Christian over Claremore Christian 63-50 at Christian Heritage's Jim Elliot Memorial Gymnasium on Saturday in Del City.
In the girls final, Emma Hay had 20 points and 16 rebounds while Kylee Ohman produced 10 points and seven assists to lead Wright past Claremore Christian 58-45.
“As a first-year high school head coach, I never thought this would be the outcome," said Lady Wildcats coach Clem Ohman, who was the boys assistant last year and is Wright's athletic director. "But after seeing how hard these kids would work in practice day in and out I knew we had a chance to be pretty close at the end, and well here we are.”
The Lady Wildcats jumped out to an 8-0 lead, fueled by freshman Natalie Hamilton, who scored the first five points and finished with 16.
“Hamilton stepped up big when we needed her, just like she has done all season, she has showed so much poise as a freshman,” Clem Ohman said.
His daughter, Kylee Ohman, who started the previous three seasons with Claremore and has signed with Hesston College, set the tone on offense as she looked to feed both Hay and Hamilton.
"To win the championship with my dad was amazing, it amplified the experience 100 times," Kylee Ohman said Wednesday. "I'm proud of my team and blessed to play with my teammates. And to win in the same year as the boys team, it's a great way to go out in my high school career."
The Lady Wildcats led by nine at halftime and Ohman kept them in command with a pair of 3s that opened the fourth quarter.
Mattea Holm and Reese Stephens each added five points for the Lady Wildcats.
Wright (15-7) defeated Life Christian 55-49 in the quarterfinals and Eagle Point 53-20 in the semifinals.
Ohman and Hay were both selected to play in the HCAA's girls All-State Game that is scheduled at 1 p.m. Saturday at John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.
"They stepped up as vocal leaders all year long for us," Clem Ohman said. "We set goals at the beginning of the season and we were able to continue checking boxes, and we realized we had a great opportunity to bring the first title in two decades back to Wright Christian."
Breyawna Rock scored 12 points for Claremore Christian while Hannah Schulze had 10 points and 12 assists.
Wright's boys team opened the tournament with a 72-38 home victory over Eagle Point. Lewis was the leading scorer with 22 points, followed by Dance with 14.
In the semifinals at Liberty Christian in Shawnee, Wright edged Mountain Home (Arkansas) Christian 58-55. Dance was the leading scorer with 18 points and Colin Ward scored 17, including four decisive free throws in the final moments. Lewis had a big block that kept the game tied at 54 with 19.7 seconds left.
In the title game, Sutton Woods scored 17 with five treys for Wright.
In three tournament games, Lewis scored 48, Woods 40, Dance 39 and Ward 31.
Wright's 16-8 season included a 72-65 win over OSSAA 3A district champion Metro Christian on Jan. 29.
Lewis and Dance will play in the HCAA's boys All-State Game at 2:45 p.m. Saturday at JBU.
Former Oral Roberts and Rhema Bible College player Lex Desir completed his third season as Wright's boys head coach. Desir also was the girls coach the previous two years.
"This year has been a roller coaster, but the boys came together and got the job done when it mattered," Desir said.