Wright Christian sweeps HCAA basketball titles for first time

The Lady Wildcats jumped out to an 8-0 lead, fueled by freshman Natalie Hamilton, who scored the first five points and finished with 16.

“Hamilton stepped up big when we needed her, just like she has done all season, she has showed so much poise as a freshman,” Clem Ohman said.

His daughter, Kylee Ohman, who started the previous three seasons with Claremore and has signed with Hesston College, set the tone on offense as she looked to feed both Hay and Hamilton.

"To win the championship with my dad was amazing, it amplified the experience 100 times," Kylee Ohman said Wednesday. "I'm proud of my team and blessed to play with my teammates. And to win in the same year as the boys team, it's a great way to go out in my high school career."

The Lady Wildcats led by nine at halftime and Ohman kept them in command with a pair of 3s that opened the fourth quarter.

Mattea Holm and Reese Stephens each added five points for the Lady Wildcats.

Wright (15-7) defeated Life Christian 55-49 in the quarterfinals and Eagle Point 53-20 in the semifinals.