Webster's Anthony Pritchard wins second Green Country MVP award

Webster's Anthony Pritchard and Memorial's Nakya Blakley were announced as the Green Country Conference basketball most valuable players on Tuesday.

Voting was done by the GCC's coaches. The GCC includes all of the Tulsa Public Schools high schools except Booker T. Washington.

Pritchard, a University of Tulsa commit, is the GCC's boys MVP for the second consecutive year. He averaged 22.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3.1 steals to help Webster reach the Class 4A semifinals this season. Blakley was the GCC's girls freshman of the year in 2020.

Both of Rogers' coaches won coach of the year awards -- David Winton (boys) and Carlin Adkism (girls). Winton shared the boys award with Webster's Scott Bowman, who also was honored last year.

ALL-GREEN COUNTRY CONFERENCE

BOYS

Anthony Pritchard (MVP) and Isaiah Sanders, Webster; Ty Frierson, Bradyn Hubbard and Killian Spellman, Memorial; Marcal Johnson and Marquel Sutton, Rogers; Xavier Lucas and Will McGuire, East Central; Caylen Goff-Brown, Central; Xavier Williams, Edison; Kejuan McCall and Emion Galloway, McLain;

Honorable mention