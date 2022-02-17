Weather postpones several area athletic events

Winter weather has postponed several area athletic events.
The OSSAA announced that all Class A and B Area I and II high school regional basketball tournament games scheduled for Thursday will be pushed back to Friday -- same times and venues.
Those regionals will be held Friday, Saturday and Monday. Regionals affected include those at Regent Prep and Depew.
Also, the Tulsa Drillers' Job Fair has been postponed from Thursday to 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at ONEOK Field. The Drillers are looking to hire more than 100 candidates for a variety of game day positions. Go to tulsadrillers.com for more information.
Barry Lewis
Sports Writer
I cover pro baseball, including the Tulsa Drillers, and coordinate the Tulsa World's high school sports coverage. I write about high school football and basketball. Phone: 918-581-8393
