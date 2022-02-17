 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weather postpones several area athletic events
Weather postpones several area athletic events

  Updated
Cascia Hall vs Regent Prep (copy)

Regent Prep's Nate Beitel (shooting), the World's 2021 Mr. Outside winner, and his teammates will have to wait until Friday to play their Class A regional opener after Thursday's weather postponement.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Winter weather has postponed several area athletic events.

The OSSAA announced that all Class A and B Area I and II high school regional basketball tournament games scheduled for Thursday will be pushed back to Friday -- same times and venues.

Those regionals will be held Friday, Saturday and Monday. Regionals affected include those at Regent Prep and Depew.

Also, the Tulsa Drillers' Job Fair has been postponed from Thursday to 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at ONEOK Field. The Drillers are looking to hire more than 100 candidates for a variety of game day positions. Go to tulsadrillers.com for more information.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

