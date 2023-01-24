 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weather forecast affects high school basketball schedule Tuesday

  • Updated
Memorial Invitational basketball tournament (copy)

Memorial's Jarreth Ingram (33) and his teammates will face Hale on Tuesday night in a game that has been moved up to 6:30 p.m.

 Daniel Shular/Tulsa World

Tuesday night's high school basketball schedule is being affected by the winter weather forecast.

In Class 5A, third-ranked Hale's boys showdown at No. 2 Memorial is moved up an hour to 6:30 p.m. The girls game will start at 5 p.m.

The Comanche at Madill basketball game has been postponed to Thursday.  

The starting times of other games are also likely to be moved. 

Schools changing their starting times or canceling their games are encouraged to report those to barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com.

Barry Lewis talks high school hoops: How good are the Broken Arrow Tigers, led by OSU signee Connor Dow? Will Bixby, with Notre Dame signee Parker Friedrichsen, challenge in 6A?

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

