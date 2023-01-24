Weather forecast affects high school basketball schedule Tuesday

Tuesday night's high school basketball schedule is being affected by the winter weather forecast.

In Class 5A, third-ranked Hale's boys showdown at No. 2 Memorial is moved up an hour to 6:30 p.m. The girls game will start at 5 p.m.

The Comanche at Madill basketball game has been postponed to Thursday.

The starting times of other games are also likely to be moved.

Schools changing their starting times or canceling their games are encouraged to report those to barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com.