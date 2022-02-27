Watch now: Victory, Webster triumph in 4A boys regional

Victory led 31-18 at halftime. During the second half, Christian Jones and Tucker Ford each scored 10 points. But Udoumoh, a 6-4 senior guard who averages 18 points, answered every time the Longhorns tried to make a run.

"He kind of put us on his back and carried us for a while," Wakley said.

Victory, as did all the other 4A teams, had to wait two days to open the regionals due to winter weather.

"It was a long layoff," Wakley said. "I thought we played really well at times and I thought we were a little sloppy at times, but that's to be expected especially when you're going against one of the best coaches (Clyde Barkley) in the state that has a quality team over there. Inola is probably one of the most improved teams I've seen throughout the year."

Victory is two wins away from returning to the state tournament and Granderson likes where the team is as it goes into Tuesday's regional final.

"Because we're growing," Granderson said. "Coach says we have to take a step each game to get to state and and we're taking another step today."

Webster 62, Dewey 37