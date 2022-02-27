Watch now: Victory, Webster triumph in 4A boys regional

Solomon Granderson made a big impact early and Joshua Udoumoh sealed the outcome for second-ranked Victory Christian in a Class 4A regional at Webster's Bill Allen Field House on Saturday night.
Udoumoh scored 16 of his 23 points in the second half after Granderson opened the game with 10 of his 17 points during the first quarter as the Conquerors defeated Inola 59-47.
"I felt determined," Granderson said. "I wanted to set the tone."
Victory (20-3) advances to meet Pinnacle Conference rival No. 11 Holland Hall (16-7), a 54-43 winner over Catoosa, in a regional final at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Pryor. Victory is 2-0 against Holland Hall this season -- both teams reach the state tournament last year. Inola (13-10) will face host Pryor (5-20), a 57-36 winner over Miami, in an elimination game at 8 p.m. Monday.
In the other boys game Saturday at Webster, Tray Davis scored 18 to help the host Warriors eliminate Dewey 62-37. Webster (6-17) advances to face Catoosa (17-8) at 3 p.m. Monday at Pryor.
Victory jumped out to a 16-8 lead in the first quarter behind five baskets from Granderson, a 6-4 senior forward, who doubled his scoring average Saturday.
"He's played great all year long," Victory coach Ryan Wakley said. "He's one of our hardest workers that we have, he's in the gym every morning early. He's made himself into the player that he is. He's been a great asset for us and sets the tone for us every day in practice."
Victory led 31-18 at halftime. During the second half, Christian Jones and Tucker Ford each scored 10 points. But Udoumoh, a 6-4 senior guard who averages 18 points, answered every time the Longhorns tried to make a run.
"He kind of put us on his back and carried us for a while," Wakley said.
Victory, as did all the other 4A teams, had to wait two days to open the regionals due to winter weather.
"It was a long layoff," Wakley said. "I thought we played really well at times and I thought we were a little sloppy at times, but that's to be expected especially when you're going against one of the best coaches (Clyde Barkley) in the state that has a quality team over there. Inola is probably one of the most improved teams I've seen throughout the year."
Victory is two wins away from returning to the state tournament and Granderson likes where the team is as it goes into Tuesday's regional final.
"Because we're growing," Granderson said. "Coach says we have to take a step each game to get to state and and we're taking another step today."
Webster 62, Dewey 37
On paper, it appeared going into the game that Webster would be a significant underdog due to the teams' records, but the Warriors are not the typical 6-17 team after playing a difficult schedule.
"All year we just talk about just being battle tested," Webster coach Matt Watson said. "You get into a playoff atmosphere like this, we've worked on certain defensive concepts and principles all year, and we come out and hold a team to less than 40 points in a playoff game, that's a big deal.
"I'm just excited to use that schedule to our advantage on a day like today."
Watson, in his first season leading the Warriors, experienced his first postseason win as a high school head coach.
"I'm so happy for my three seniors, they come in and work so hard," Watson said. "They were committed to coming in and practicing with all the delays and making sure that today wasn't their last game."
Webster, which returns only one player (Davis) with postseason experience from last year's state semifinalist team, is 5-7 after a 1-10 start.
"It's been just trial by fire," Watson said. "We've been trying some different stuff and I've been learning -- this is my first time as a head coach -- so I've had a lot to learn, too. So I think like just like the boys have progressed, I've also progressed and that makes us gel at the right time and become a dangerous team."
On Monday, Webster will again be a big underdog on paper. The Warriors don't pay much attention to opponents' records.
"We just try to immerse ourselves in preparation," Watson said. "It doesn't matter if we're playing Tulsa Memorial or what we consider the worst team on our schedule. There's not really a lot of time to talk about records and things of that nature. We just try to match up our strengths against their weaknesses."
VICTORY CHRISTIAN 59, INOLA 47
Victory;16;15;15;13;--;59
Inola;8;10;14;15;--;47
Victory Christian (20-3): Udumoh 23, Granderson 17, Malhi 6, Patton 5, White 3, Banner 2, Doctor 2, Migliore 1.
Inola (13-10): Jones 14, Ford 10, Miller 9, Thomas 5, Welch 5, Groff 4.
WEBSTER 62, DEWEY 37
Dewey;8;12;10;7;--;37
Webster;16;14;15;17;--;62
Dewey (12-12): Mouser 11, Williams 10, Miller 6, Laspisa 6, Highsmith 2, Griggs 2.
Webster (6-17): T.Davis 18, Marlow 16, James 7, Waldon 6, Corrie 5, A.Davis 3, McAllister 3, McClendon 2, Rushing 2.