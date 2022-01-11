Watch now: Unexpected hero helps No. 1 Jenks rally past Union for OT win

Football isn't the only sport in the Jenks-Union rivalry that includes dramatic finishes and unexpected heroes.
Tuesday night's basketball game provided another example at the Union Multipurpose Activity Center.
Carter Mundy's tying 3 as time expired in regulation propelled Class 6A No. 1 Jenks to a 72-70 overtime victory over No. 13 Union in a Frontier Valley Conference matchup.
Chase Martin snapped a 70-70 tie with 10.5 seconds left in OT and Jenks (9-1, 4-0) then held on as the Redhawks (5-4, 3-1) missed two contested close-range shots in the last two seconds. The Trojans rallied from 11 points down in the second half.
"Two really good teams going at it for 36 minutes," Jenks coach Clay Martin said.
Union led 63-57 before Jenks' Ben Averitt made a 3-pointer with 15.8 seconds left in regulation. After the Trojans' pressure defense forced a Union turnover on the ensuing inbounds pass, Averitt missed a 3, but Mundy grabbed the air ball along the baseline, raced to the right corner and launched the tying shot that swished through the net.
"I wasn't really thinking much," Mundy said. "I got the rebound, I didn't know how much time was left, I just went to the 3-point line and chucked it up. It ended up going in and I feel great about it.
"It was just an awesome feeling, amazing."
Union's Dalen Fuller opened the OT with a trey, but Jenks kept battling back. Averitt baskets tied it at 66, 68 and 70 — the latter with 43 seconds left — before Chase Martin's go-ahead free throws.
"That's why we're great, perseverance, we fought as a team, came back and ended up winning it," said Mundy, a sophomore who called his tying 3 the biggest shot of his life.
Mundy finished with nine points. Averitt and Union's Chris Mason shared scoring honors with 24 points. Fuller added 18 points for Union, and Seth Wilkins scored 17 for Jenks.
Jenks led most of the first half, but needed Dylan Golightly's layup off an Averitt pass just before the buzzer to take a 37-36 lead into intermission.
Early in the second half, Union scored the first 12 points in a 16-2 run that gave the Redhawks a 52-41 lead. Jenks wasn't able to make it a one-possession game again until the last seconds of regulation.
"It's almost a shock the way they (Redhawks) are ranked right now," Clay Martin said. "Those (other) losses are to out-of-state teams. And to say they're the 13th-ranked team in the state is asinine.
"But we've had a lot of battles over the years. It's a typical Frontier matchup where we both know each other pretty well. It came down to making some plays, and luckily we were able to make a couple plays at the end."
The Trojans' coach wasn't shocked that Mundy made the biggest play although not many outside of Jenks' program may have been aware of him.
"Carter Mundy came in and played huge," Martin said. "It's no surprise to us, obviously those are special moments, one he'll remember for the rest of his life. He's such a pass-first guy, so to see him rewarded with a moment like that is really special."
JENKS 72, UNION 70, OT
Jenks;22;15;8;18;9;--;72
Union;15;21;18;9;7;--;70
Jenks (9-1): Averitt 24, Wilkins 17, Golightly 12, Mundy 9, Martin 6, Dodder 2, Tata 2.
Union (5-4): Mason 24, Fuller 18, Dixon 10, Pierce 10, McElwee 6, Mims 2.