Watch now: Unexpected hero helps No. 1 Jenks rally past Union for OT win

"It was just an awesome feeling, amazing."

Union's Dalen Fuller opened the OT with a trey, but Jenks kept battling back. Averitt baskets tied it at 66, 68 and 70 — the latter with 43 seconds left — before Chase Martin's go-ahead free throws.

"That's why we're great, perseverance, we fought as a team, came back and ended up winning it," said Mundy, a sophomore who called his tying 3 the biggest shot of his life.

Mundy finished with nine points. Averitt and Union's Chris Mason shared scoring honors with 24 points. Fuller added 18 points for Union, and Seth Wilkins scored 17 for Jenks.

Jenks led most of the first half, but needed Dylan Golightly's layup off an Averitt pass just before the buzzer to take a 37-36 lead into intermission.

Early in the second half, Union scored the first 12 points in a 16-2 run that gave the Redhawks a 52-41 lead. Jenks wasn't able to make it a one-possession game again until the last seconds of regulation.

"It's almost a shock the way they (Redhawks) are ranked right now," Clay Martin said. "Those (other) losses are to out-of-state teams. And to say they're the 13th-ranked team in the state is asinine.