Watch now: State tournament MVPs include Memorial's Ty Frierson, Edmond North's Dayton Forsythe

Memorial guard Ty Frierson's role in the Chargers winning the 2022 Class 5A state boys basketball title was much different than when he was a freshman in 2019.

Three years ago during the title game, Frierson, who had been rarely used at the varsity level, was not the extremely confident player that he is today.

"I was scared, I thought coach (Bobby) Allison was going to put me in," Frierson said. "I didn't want to get in."

Allison explored the possibility of inserting Frierson into the 2019 title game if starting point guard Will Hill got into foul trouble, much as he did a year earlier in a similar situation when he subbed in Hill for starter Shemar Walker in the final.

"The thing about getting Ty ready as a freshman, he was pretty honest and humble," Allison said.

"But once he became a 10th-grader it was obvious he was going to be special and he's arguably the best point guard ever to play for Memorial basketball. This is a Division-I point guard. He or (Memorial's Bradyn) Hubbard could be co-state players of the year for what they've done this season or what (Frierson) he's done the last three years for Memorial."

Frierson delivered key play after key play for the Chargers all during the season and in the state tournament, capped by scoring 22 points and coming up with four steals in a 59-47 victory over Del City in the title game Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center.

Frierson is the Tulsa World's selection as the 5A state tournament's most valuable player. In three state games, he had 69 points, with 25-of-42 shooting from field, including 10-of-18 on 3s. He also had 14 assists. In six postseason games, he averaged 22.7 points.

Memorial (27-1) avenged its only loss of the season to Del City in the Tournament of Champions final on Dec. 29 at the BOK Center.

"To win the big games out of state, I think we're top 15 in the country," Allison said. "I think we can play with anybody, this group the way they play together and share the ball. I love this team."

In both meetings this season, the Chargers led Del City 30-22 at halftime.

On Saturday, Del City launched another comeback with a 7-0 run to start the second half as Memorial's lead was cut to 30-29.

At that point, Memorial called a timeout and Frierson said to his teammates, "Hit them before they hit us. ... Don't blink."

Frierson was referring to the previous meeting with Del City when Allison told the team while Del City was celebrating, "Don't blink, take it all in."

And Memorial never gave up the lead en route to its sixth gold ball in 10 years and 10th overall.

"And we didn't blink, we kept fighting," said Allison, who won his fifth state title in nine years as Memorial's head coach.

Frierson's second state title comes with a different feeling than in 2019 when the Chargers also defeated Del City.

"It's kind of better now since I know I was on the court and I know I did something to help us get this win," Frierson said.

Warlick named 6A MVP

Edmond North's Dylan Warlick is the World's selection as the 6A state tournament MVP after he scored 28 points and 10 rebounds in a 56-50 win over Moore in the title game late Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center. In three state games, he had 64 points and 42 rebounds.

After Moore cut its deficit to 37-35 early in the fourth quarter, Warlick, a 6-5 sophomore, answered with a 3-point play. He had 11 points in the final period for the Huskies (24-5), who won their second state title — the other was in 2017.

"He's tremendous," Edmond North coach Scott Norris said. "He's a great player — 28 points and 10 rebounds, we just kind of expect it. It's not a surprise. ... Dylan's a heck of a kid and heck of a player and puts his heart and soul into it."

Chiante Tramble led Moore (21-8) with 20 points.

Dale wins 2A title: Another sophomore was the 2A state tournament MVP as Dayton Forsythe had 37 points to lead Dale past Cashion 65-58 in the title game late Saturday at State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City. In three state games, Forsythe had 88 points, 28 rebounds and 18 assists. Dale (29-2), which scored the final five points, won its first state title and was in its first final since 1990 — just as Moore was in 6A.

Jonah Jenkins led Cashion (24-6) with 20 points and Vance Raney added 13 with three treys.

