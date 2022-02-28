Watch Now: Memorial, McAlester advance in 5A boys regional

McAlester, with major college signee Adante Holiman, impresses Memorial coach Bobby Allison.

On Monday night, Holiman scored 23 points to lead the eighth-seeded Buffaloes past No. 9 Hale 70-53 in a Class 5A East regional opener at Memorial Veterans Arena. That sets up a regional final at 7 p.m. Wednesday against top-seeded Memorial, a 114-64 winner over East Central.

“He (Holiman) makes good team decisions, he’s an All-State guard,” Allison said. “They’re a good team and we look forward to competing against them for a regional championship.”

Holiman, a Texas-Rio Grande Valley signee who is McAlester’s career scoring leader with more than 2,300 points, entered Monday having realized almost every possible accomplishment during his high school career, but he had not experienced a playoff victory.

That void no longer exists after McAlester’s first postseason win since 2014.

“It’s very special — turning this team around and doing this with my brother (Adonis, who is a starter) and my pops,” Holiman said.

His father, Will Holiman Jr., also savored the victory in his third season coaching the Buffaloes. The coach was in a wheelchair last year due to major leg surgery when the Buffaloes went 3-16.

“When you’re rebuilding a program it’s always tough in the beginning,” coach Holiman said. “But you’re building for days like these. This validates what we’ve been doing.”

The McAlester-Hale matchup was intriguing because it featured teams enjoying big turnarounds after combining for only four wins last season.

For Adante Holiman, a winning record without a playoff win would have left a bit of an empty feeling.

“Those wins mean a lot, but this is the time that really counts,” he said.

It looked like an even matchup with both teams entering at 12-10 for the season. And the first half lived up to those expectations as McAlester took a 32-30 lead into intermission.

McAlester, however, then broke the game open as it opened the third quarter with a 12-2 run. Holiman scored eight in the third quarter, including a monster dunk off an inbounds pass.

Malachi Wrice, a 6-6 sophomore, added 10 of his 18 points in the second half for McAlester. Jacarri Barnes led Hale with 18 points and Kabron Lewis added 16.

Memorial 114, East Central 64: Seth Pratt scored 20 points, shooting 6-of-7 on treys, as he picked up where he left off scoring a career-high 30 in the regular-season finale on Feb. 14.

“I don’t think he hit the rim on any of those 3s,” Allison said.

Pratt’s final 3 put the Chargers past the century mark with 5:40 left. Bradyn Hubbard led Memorial (22-1) with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Ty Frierson contributed 19 points as the Chargers had five players score in double figures.

Delonte Wallace scored 23 for the Cardinals (2-22), who had 10 treys in the second half — half of those by Marquavis Brown.

Allison liked what he saw from his team that is averaging 112 points in its past two games and is trying to win Memorial its sixth state title since 2013.

“We shook off some cobwebs,” Allison said. “A lot of assists, balanced scoring, pretty good defense — a good start to the playoffs.”

MEMORIAL 114, EAST CENTRAL 64

East Central;6;11;22;25;—;64

Memorial;27;30;33;24;—;114

East Central (2-22): Wallace 23, Brown 17, Sims 13, Karriem 4, Delosier 3, Elliot 2, McKnight 2.

Memorial (22-1): Br.Hubbard 24, Pratt 20, Frierson 19, Ingram 13, Spellman 10, Green 7, Collins 6, Smith 4, Turner 4, Bi.Hubbard 3, Jamerson 2, Lamkin 2.

MCALESTER 70, HALE 53

Hale;20;10;9;14;—;53

McAlester;16;16;21;17;—;70

Hale (12-11): Barnes 18, Lewis 16, Greggs 8, Adams 4, McKinney 4, Morehead 3.

McAlester (13-10): Adante Holiman 23. Wrice 18, Adonis Holiman 8, Martin 7, Bumphus 6, Chatman 6, Black 2.

