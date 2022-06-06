 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch Now: Memorial basketball standouts select junior college destinations; Victory star signs with OBU

All World (copy)

All-World portrait of Caden Fry, Joshua Udoumoh, Ty Frierson and Bradyn Hubbard. During the past few days, Udoumoh signed with Oklahoma Baptist while Frierson and Hubbard made their junior college commitments. Earlier, Fry signed with Rogers State.

 Michael Noble Jr.

Memorial's Ty Frierson and Bradyn Hubbard, both All-World boys basketball player of the year finalists, announced their junior college commitments Monday.

Frierson, a 5-11 guard, will join Booker T. Washington standout Aaron Potter at Hutchinson (Kansas) while Hubbard, a 6-6 forward, will play for Connors State. Potter also is an All-World POY finalist.

Frierson averaged 17.3 points with 5.9 assists while Hubbard, a 6-6 forward, produced 15.3 points and 10.6 rebounds as they helped the Class 5A state champion Chargers post a 27-1 record during the past season.

Frierson was the 5A state tournament most valuable player and Hubbard was the Faith 7 Bowl MVP.

Two other Chargers, both 6-4 forwards, also committed to junior colleges. Killian Spellman is going to Allen County (Kansas) while Domonic Turner signed with Eastern State.

Spellman, a two-year starter, averaged 10.1 points and 7.3 rebounds as a senior while Turner averaged 6.6 points and 4.6 rebounds in a reserve role.

"All of them still have Division I dreams," Memorial coach Bobby Allison said. "This is their best option at this time."

Another All-World basketball finalist, Victory Christian guard Joshua Udoumoh, signed with Oklahoma Baptist on Friday. Udoumoh, a 6-4 guard, averaged 18.4 points as a senior to lead Victory to the 4A state final.

The World's fifth boys basketball POY finalist, Owasso' Caden Fry, signed earlier with Rogers State.

