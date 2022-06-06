Watch Now: Memorial basketball standouts select junior college destinations; Victory star signs with OBU

Memorial's Ty Frierson and Bradyn Hubbard, both All-World boys basketball player of the year finalists, announced their junior college commitments Monday.
Frierson, a 5-11 guard, will join Booker T. Washington standout Aaron Potter at Hutchinson (Kansas) while Hubbard, a 6-6 forward, will play for Connors State. Potter also is an All-World POY finalist.
Frierson averaged 17.3 points with 5.9 assists while Hubbard, a 6-6 forward, produced 15.3 points and 10.6 rebounds as they helped the Class 5A state champion Chargers post a 27-1 record during the past season.
Frierson was the 5A state tournament most valuable player and Hubbard was the Faith 7 Bowl MVP.
Two other Chargers, both 6-4 forwards, also committed to junior colleges. Killian Spellman is going to Allen County (Kansas) while Domonic Turner signed with Eastern State.
Spellman, a two-year starter, averaged 10.1 points and 7.3 rebounds as a senior while Turner averaged 6.6 points and 4.6 rebounds in a reserve role.
"All of them still have Division I dreams," Memorial coach Bobby Allison said. "This is their best option at this time."
Another All-World basketball finalist, Victory Christian guard Joshua Udoumoh, signed with Oklahoma Baptist on Friday. Udoumoh, a 6-4 guard, averaged 18.4 points as a senior to lead Victory to the 4A state final.
The World's fifth boys basketball POY finalist, Owasso' Caden Fry, signed earlier with Rogers State.