Watch now: Joshua Udoumoh's career-high 32 points lift Victory Christian past Holland Hall

Victory Christian senior Joshua Udoumoh ended 2021 with a bang and began 2022 even more impressively.
Udoumoh was the Tournament of Champions’ second-leading scorer with 64 points and tied for the rebounding lead with 28 over three games last week. The only disappointment for him was that Class 4A No. 2 Victory went only 1-2.
On Friday night, however, Victory defeated visiting 4A No. 9 Holland Hall 57-49 as Udoumoh led with a career-high 32 points and had seven rebounds.
“He’s really growing and really maturing as a young man and leader for us,” Victory coach Ryan Wakley said. “He’s extremely talented. I’m biased, I think he’s one of the most gifted players in the city and goes unnoticed a lot of times because of his quiet demeanor.”
Few who have seen Udoumoh, a 6-4 senior, during the past four games would dispute Wakley.
Victory (8-2, 3-0 Pinnacle Conference) entered the fourth quarter with a 43-35 lead, but never let the Dutch get closer than six points despite Holland Hall’s Jadon Cool scoring 12 of his team-high 26 points in the final period. Every time Holland Hall (5-4, 2-1) tried to make a run, Udoumoh answered as he also scored 12 during the fourth.
Udoumoh’s two free throws with 11 seconds left sealed the outcome and completed the scoring.
“It was good to get a win in the first game of the year after the Tournament of Champions,” Udoumoh said. “It was a big win to get back in the groove for the final stretch of the season.”
Although the Conquerors suffered their only two losses this season in the TofC, Udoumoh sees it as a valuable experience.
“To play against the best competition, it got us equipped and ready to play against teams like this (Holland Hall),” Udoumoh said.
Victory also defeated Holland Hall, 68-59, in Inola’s tournament last month.
“It was very similar,” Wakley said. “Both teams know each other very well, and (Dutch) coach (Teddy) Owens does a great job getting his guys prepared. It’s just a knockdown drag-out when we play them. We have to play them for sure one more time at their place, and we may see them again in the playoffs, too.”
Both Victory and Holland Hall lost close quarterfinal games in last year’s state tournament. Udoumoh had 22 points and nine rebounds in the loss to Webster.
“We’re going all the way (this year), that’s the plan,” Udoumoh said. “That (quarterfinal loss) drives me a lot, that’s the No. 1 thing in my mind every game I play.”
Holland Hall 65, Victory Christian 35 (girls): Holland Hall opened the game with an 18-0 run and was never threatened. Elise Hill had 16 points for 4A No. 3 Holland Hall (8-2, 3-0), which snapped a two-game losing streak. Jessa Gilyard led 4A No. 19 Victory (3-4, 1-2) with 15 points.
“Had a hot start and played well defensively to start off, so I’m real pleased,” Holland Hall coach Crystal Lawson said. “I thought we played real well together.
“We bounced back from the Tournament of Champions (going 1-2 there), had a good week of practice and it showed here.”
VICTORY CHRISTIAN 57,
HOLLAND HALL 49
Holland Hall;11;12;12;14;—;49
Victory Chr.;16;15;12;14;—;57
Holland Hall (5-4): Cool 26, Mullendore 9, Benton 4, Roush 4, Taber 4, Sterling 2.
Victory Christian (8-2): Udoumoh 32, Granderson 8, Patton 6, Malhi 5, Doctor 4, White 2.
HOLLAND HALL 65,
VICTORY CHRISTIAN 35 (GIRLS)
Holland Hall;18;17;19;11;—;65
Victory Chr.;2;11;13;9;—;35
Holland Hall (8-2): Hill 16, K.Johnson 14, Davis 12, Greer 9, Fugate 6, Regalado 4, M.Johnson 4.
Victory Christian (3-4): Gilyard 15, Branan 7, Wakley 5, Remy 5, Elliott 3.