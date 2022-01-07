Watch now: Joshua Udoumoh's career-high 32 points lift Victory Christian past Holland Hall

“It was good to get a win in the first game of the year after the Tournament of Champions,” Udoumoh said. “It was a big win to get back in the groove for the final stretch of the season.”

Although the Conquerors suffered their only two losses this season in the TofC, Udoumoh sees it as a valuable experience.

“To play against the best competition, it got us equipped and ready to play against teams like this (Holland Hall),” Udoumoh said.

Victory also defeated Holland Hall, 68-59, in Inola’s tournament last month.

“It was very similar,” Wakley said. “Both teams know each other very well, and (Dutch) coach (Teddy) Owens does a great job getting his guys prepared. It’s just a knockdown drag-out when we play them. We have to play them for sure one more time at their place, and we may see them again in the playoffs, too.”

Both Victory and Holland Hall lost close quarterfinal games in last year’s state tournament. Udoumoh had 22 points and nine rebounds in the loss to Webster.