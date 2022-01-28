Watch now: Jenks outlasts Broken Arrow in 2 OTs

JENKS — It wasn’t too surprising that Jenks’ boys basketball game Friday night needed more than regulation time.
For the fifth time in 17 games this season, the Trojans went into overtime. But for the first time, they needed two to reach a decision.
Chase Martin’s go-ahead 3 with 36 seconds left propelled Class 6A No. 3 (East) Jenks past 6A second-ranked (East) Broken Arrow 63-60 at Frank Herald Field House.
“I would dare say that everybody that decided to come into our gym tonight got their money’s worth,” said Jenks coach Clay Martin, whose team is now 4-1 in overtime games.
Ben Averitt scored 21 and Chase Martin 20 to lead Jenks (14-3, 7-1 Frontier Valley). Anthony Allen paced Broken Arrow (12-4, 5-3) with 21 points.
Broken Arrow, which rallied from 13 down early in the second half, led 59-55 in the second OT before Averitt’s 3-point play with 1:35 remaining. After Allen split two free throws, Martin connected on his third trey of the night. Averitt then made 2-of-4 free throws, the last with 2.5 seconds left — giving Broken Arrow time for a tying 3-pointer — that missed at the buzzer.
“Two really good teams,” Clay Martin said. “Have a lot of respect for that team (Broken Arrow) and that staff, it’s always just a dogfight. It was one of those games, yeah I’m really glad we won, but nobody deserved to be on the losing side tonight. Both teams fought extremely well.
“I was really proud of our guys, they were toughest when it mattered the most.”
Broken Arrow has four losses by a total of 10 points.
“There are always going to be bumps in a season, and we just happened to hit two bumps this week,” Tigers coach Beau Wallace said. “I’m proud that we battled, but you’ve got to make plays at the end. We had our chances.”
Wallace added about blown chances, “ We missed big free throws late in the game, but a long time before that – in the first quarter – we missed on several opportunities for easy baskets. To some extent, you could say we lost this one as much in the first quarter as we did late in the game.”Jenks led most of the game with the biggest margin at 35-22 after a 6-0 run to start the second half on a pair of baskets by Martin, who also assisted on an Averitt basket. But Broken Arrow responded with a 7-0 run and kept inching closer and closer until tying the game at 46 early in the fourth quarter.
Broken Arrow freshman DJ Howell, who scored his 13 points after halftime, gave the Tigers a 49-48 lead on a free throw with 2:40 left. Chase Martin banked in a 3 with 37 seconds remaining to regain a 51-49 lead for Jenks, but Allen flipped in a tying left-handed shot with 12 seconds left to send the game into OT.
Howell scored all four of Broken Arrow’s points in the first OT, including two that tied it at 55 with 1:30 left and there was no more scoring until his two free throws and Aaron Johnson’s driving layup put the Tigers ahead 59-55 early in the 2nd OT. The Trojans, however, answered with a decisive 8-1 run that included Martin’s go-ahead trey.
“That was a big shot, I feel like that’s what I’ve been working for,” he said. “Hours in the gym are starting to pay off.”
Broken Arrow 53, Jenks 42 (girls): Taleyah Jones scored 10 of her 26 points in the first quarter to spark the sixth-ranked Lady Tigers to a 22-2 lead.
Jenks cut its deficit to 26-18 going into halftime, but Jones scored 14 and McKenzie Mathurin added eight in the second half to keep Broken Arrow (11-6, 5-3) in control. Jones had three of Broken Arrow’s five treys.
Jill Twiehaus paced 12th-ranked Jenks (5-8, 2-5) with 12 points.
JENKS 63, BROKEN ARROW 60, 2 OT (boys)
Broken Arrow;14;8;15;14;4;5—;60
Jenks;12;17;13;9;4;8;—;63
Broken Arrow (12-4): Allen 21, Howell 13, Dow 9, Ellison 7, A.Johnson 7, Cook 3.
Jenks (13-4): Averitt 21, Martin 20, Wilkins 15, Golightly 4, Coffey 3.
BROKEN ARROW 53, JENKS 42 (girls)
Broken Arrow;22;4;17;10;—;53
Jenks;2;16;8;16;—;42
Broken Arrow (11-6): Jones 26, Mathurin 10, Howard 8, Herrera 6, Pippett 3.
Jenks (5-8): Twiehaus 12, Simpson 10, Luciano 6, Brown 6, Williams 4, Forgione 2, Williams 2.
Bill Haisten, Tulsa World, contributed to this story.