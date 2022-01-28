Watch now: Jenks outlasts Broken Arrow in 2 OTs

“There are always going to be bumps in a season, and we just happened to hit two bumps this week,” Tigers coach Beau Wallace said. “I’m proud that we battled, but you’ve got to make plays at the end. We had our chances.”

Wallace added about blown chances, “ We missed big free throws late in the game, but a long time before that – in the first quarter – we missed on several opportunities for easy baskets. To some extent, you could say we lost this one as much in the first quarter as we did late in the game.”Jenks led most of the game with the biggest margin at 35-22 after a 6-0 run to start the second half on a pair of baskets by Martin, who also assisted on an Averitt basket. But Broken Arrow responded with a 7-0 run and kept inching closer and closer until tying the game at 46 early in the fourth quarter.