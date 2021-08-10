Watch now: Former East Central basketball coach Samy Mack still has `passion' for teaching kids

“A lot of things I’m teaching them are from Coach (John) Phillips and Nate Harris, that’s what they taught me when I played for them (at Edison). I retained it and I've just been using it and been very successful. It’s the same system I’ve always used.”

After his departure from East Central, Mack didn’t know whether he wanted to stay involved with coaching until Punchie Wilson, who leads the Team Tulsa Purple program, reached out to him.

“I’ve known him for 20 years,” Wilson said. “He’s a good guy and has always been good to me. Teaching life skills through sports is our motto so when I found out they let him go, I asked him, `Why don’t you come coach my team. I trust you.' But Mack was down.”

Mack added, “He said to me, `You’re not doing anything, I need you to coach these girls.' At the time I didn’t want to do anything because I was mad, but I’ve been doing this (coaching) for 30 years.

“It was difficult at first — everyone was asking what happened — but I would have to swallow my pride because I didn’t want to talk about it. After I got going coaching again, it made it easier. Then they started winning tournaments so it was like I had another great group of girls.”