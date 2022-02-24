Watch now: Edison standout Luke Parish battles back from `scary' mysterious infection

Edison's Luke Parish didn't realize he was playing with only one functioning lung while averaging 18 points during the first two-thirds of the high school basketball season.
Parish, a junior guard, won't be playing for the fifth-ranked Eagles when they open the Class 5A playoffs, now delayed due to weather until Monday night, against Bishop Kelley at Coweta. But he's thankful he will be there cheering on his teammates after undergoing two surgeries for a mysterious life-threatening infection.
"It was really scary," Parish said. "It all escalated really quickly."
Parish played in Edison's first 17 games before sitting out the Port City Classic's championship game on Jan. 22 at Catoosa. He did enough in the Port City's first two games to be selected to his second all-tournament team of the season.
"I started having some back pain around Christmas time," Parish said. "We didn't think it was anything serious — battle wounds from the games. It went away for a little while and in the Catoosa tournament I took a charge against Tahlequah (in the semifinals), and it really jarred it; it (the pain) was pretty bad."
At the time, Parish and his father, Edison head coach Michael Parish, expected Luke would return quickly after giving his back a little rest.
Two days later, X-rays didn't show anything wrong with his back, but a MRI discovered a mass in his chest. A week after playing against Tahlequah, Luke was admitted to Hillcrest Hospital.
"It was such a surprise," Michael Parish said. "You're scared of the worst, but thankfully under further investigation it wasn't cancerous."
But it was still very serious as a buildup of fluid from an infection caused Luke's right lung to collapse. He had empyema — a rare condition for a teen-ager.
"The pus pocket in his chest cavity had been in there so long it had begun to harden and it was hardening like an orange rind, " Michael Parish said. "A lot of times you can stick a needle in there and drain it out, but the rind was so hard they had to go in and peel it all out. Doctors said for 2½ months, he had been playing with one lung.
"To watch how quickly his health faded, to see him in the hospital, his blood had turned toxic — it was just scary. We go from looking to go to a chiropractor to seeing a cardiologist like that, in one day. From something that could potentially be fixable in a day or two to something very serious and needing emergency surgery. The rapid pace of how the seriousness escalated was alarming. It happened real fast."
How Luke Parish contracted the infection is a mystery to his doctors. Possible causes include that it could have been related to COVID or MRSA, where bacteria can be spread through an open cut or wound by sharing athletic equipment, towels, skin-to-skin contact or from artificial turf. Parish is also the Eagles' starting football quarterback.
"There wasn't an accident or injury, no major catastrophe," Michael Parish said. "They (doctors) can't really tell us where the infection originated. Football has changed over to mainly turf. I have been coaching long enough to see MRSA come up in places, in locker rooms. Not knowing where it originated, it's hard to prevent it from happening again. Is it just a random lottery thing that it just happened to him at this moment?"
The Parishes were told that Luke could have died if the empyema had remained undiscovered for two more months.
On Jan. 31, Luke underwent his first surgery as three tubes were inserted to inflate his collapsed right lung. An air pocket then developed and the lung didn't fully inflate, leading to another tube being inserted in a surgery two days later.
Twelve days after being admitted, Luke was released from Hillcrest. His first time back in the Edison Preparatory Athletic Center was for Senior Night on Feb. 10.
"I missed seeing my teammates, I missed being around them, all my friends, I was very happy for them be able to come out with the win that night," Luke said. "It's not a great feeling knowing I can't be out there to help them, but I'm still trying to give encouragement, still trying to be a leader even though I can't be on the court with them. You've got to love every second of it."
Luke hopes to return to classes when they resume next week at Edison.
"As a parent, basketball and sports takes a back seat to having your child healthy again," said Michael Parish, in his 19th season as Edison's coach. "The long-term prognosis we've been given is he should be able to have full use of his respiratory system. We don't know how long it's going to take, whether it's a month or a year. Knowing the long-term prognosis is good gives us hope he'll back on the field, on the court."
Luke's battle with the infection isn't over.
"It has taken a major toll on his body, it's going to be a process to get strong again and get back in an athletic build," Michael Parish said. "We're waiting for all the antibiotics to finish and get full clearance for him to begin rehab with full lifting and running again — and making sure the infection is fully gone and not going to reappear. The concern is it doesn't get fully get flushed and defeated, and reappears and then you're dealing with this all over again.
"To watch how quickly things can be taken puts life into perspective. Sports is truly a blessing, not a right. It's a gift and the longer you get to play it the luckier you are. Sports won't be around forever, so this is a great learning lesson for him, trying to find some other passions outside of sports and learning how fragile this all is."
Luke Parish, who has started since he was a freshman and hopes to reach 1,000 career points next season, is a four-sport letterman as he also participates in golf and track during the spring.
"I can't wait to get back out there," he said. "Getting healthy is my priority. Surgery is a big deal, especially it it's a lung surgery. You've got to have your lungs for basketball.
"I'm ready to come back with a vengeance next year, not being able to play really makes me appreciate everything now. Not being able to be out there with my teammates gives me a new love for the game because I miss it so much."