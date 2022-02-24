Watch now: Edison standout Luke Parish battles back from `scary' mysterious infection

Two days later, X-rays didn't show anything wrong with his back, but a MRI discovered a mass in his chest. A week after playing against Tahlequah, Luke was admitted to Hillcrest Hospital.

"It was such a surprise," Michael Parish said. "You're scared of the worst, but thankfully under further investigation it wasn't cancerous."

But it was still very serious as a buildup of fluid from an infection caused Luke's right lung to collapse. He had empyema — a rare condition for a teen-ager.

"The pus pocket in his chest cavity had been in there so long it had begun to harden and it was hardening like an orange rind, " Michael Parish said. "A lot of times you can stick a needle in there and drain it out, but the rind was so hard they had to go in and peel it all out. Doctors said for 2½ months, he had been playing with one lung.

"To watch how quickly his health faded, to see him in the hospital, his blood had turned toxic — it was just scary. We go from looking to go to a chiropractor to seeing a cardiologist like that, in one day. From something that could potentially be fixable in a day or two to something very serious and needing emergency surgery. The rapid pace of how the seriousness escalated was alarming. It happened real fast."