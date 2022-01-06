Watch now: Collinsville sweeps Wagoner in Lincoln Christian Winter Classic

A few minutes before noon Thursday, Collinsville coach Todd Anderson called a timeout after his team’s slow start and gathered his players for a short message.

“Wake up,” Anderson said.

The message was received, although it took a while before the Class 5A No. 9 Cardinals shifted into high gear. Collinsville, led by Cooper McDowell and Jacob Scyrkels with 20 points each, pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 54-38 victory over Wagoner in the Lincoln Christian Winter Classic quarterfinals.

Anderson sees the morning start as good preparation for a state tournament game that could start in the morning. And the Cardinals (8-1) have realistic hopes of reaching 5A’s Final Four.

“I told our guys that in the state tournament you could have a 9 a.m. semifinal game, so you better get ready to play in this,” Anderson said. “I like having an early game just for that reason. Early in the game in that timeout it was about tightening up our defense and getting focused.”

McDowell and Scyrkels have been consistent offensive performers all season — each scoring about 16 points per game.