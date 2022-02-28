Watch now: Chargers, Buffaloes advance in 5A boys regional

"When you're rebuilding a program it's always tough in the beginning," coach Holiman said. "But you're building for days like these. This validates what we've been doing."

The McAlester-Hale matchup was intriguing because it featured teams enjoying big turnarounds after combining for only four wins last season.

For Adante Holiman, a winning record without a playoff win would have left a bit of an empty feeling.

"Those wins mean a lot, but this is the time that really counts," he said.

It looked like an even matchup with both teams entering at 12-10 for the season. And the first half lived up to those expectations as McAlester took a 32-30 lead into intermission.

McAlester, however, then broke the game open as it opened the third quarter with a 12-2 run. Holiman scored eight in the third quarter, including a monster dunk off an inbounds pass.

Malachi Wrice, a 6-6 sophomore, added 10 of his 18 points in the second half for McAlester. Jacarri Barnes led Hale with 18 points and Kabron Lewis added 16.