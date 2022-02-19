Watch now: Central's Caylen Goff-Brown, Bristow's Camille Pritchard reach scoring milestones in 4A playoff openers

Central's Caylen Goff-Brown and Bristow's Camille Pritchard reached scoring milestones as those seniors led their teams to victories in a Class 4A district basketball doubleheader Saturday night.

Goff-Brown scored 28 points with four treys as he surpassed 1,500 for his career in sixth-ranked Central's 86-51 win over Bristow.

"He can shoot it, he can put it on the floor and he's good at getting to his spots," Central coach Aaron Daniels said. "We all knew going into this game he was on the verge of such a milestone.

"He did a good job of not ... putting himself before the team. It just came naturally and organically, the way we like for it to. I couldn't be more proud of him. He's earned it and deserves it."

In the girls' game, Pritchard had 24 points to surpass 1,000 in her career to help the 11th-ranked Purple Pirates outlast Central 58-51.

Central 86, Bristow 51 (boys)

Central went on a 13-0 run late in the first quarter to take control. Goff-Brown had 12 points in the second quarter en route to a 45-21 halftime lead.