Watch now: Central's Caylen Goff-Brown, Bristow's Camille Pritchard reach scoring milestones in 4A playoff openers

Central's Caylen Goff-Brown and Bristow's Camille Pritchard reached scoring milestones as those seniors led their teams to victories in a Class 4A district basketball doubleheader Saturday night.
Goff-Brown scored 28 points with four treys as he surpassed 1,500 for his career in sixth-ranked Central's 86-51 win over Bristow.
"He can shoot it, he can put it on the floor and he's good at getting to his spots," Central coach Aaron Daniels said. "We all knew going into this game he was on the verge of such a milestone.
"He did a good job of not ... putting himself before the team. It just came naturally and organically, the way we like for it to. I couldn't be more proud of him. He's earned it and deserves it."
In the girls' game, Pritchard had 24 points to surpass 1,000 in her career to help the 11th-ranked Purple Pirates outlast Central 58-51.
Central 86, Bristow 51 (boys)
Central went on a 13-0 run late in the first quarter to take control. Goff-Brown had 12 points in the second quarter en route to a 45-21 halftime lead.
Bristow opened the second half by making 6-of-7 treys in the first four minutes, but couldn't make a run as Goff-Brown had 12 points in the third quarter.
Goff-Brown is averaging 25 points over his past seven games.
Ty'Ionn Cox added 15 points for Central (17-7).
"I'm pleased with the guys," Daniels said.
Sutton Titsworth scored 20 with six 3s for Bristow (8-14) while teammate Alex Winter corralled 14 rebounds.
Central (17-7) will face Berryhill in a regional at 8 p.m. Thursday at Cleveland while Bristow (8-14) will play Cleveland in an elimination game at 3 p.m.
Bristow 58, Central 51 (girls)
Pritchard had six points during an 8-2 run early in the fourth quarter to boost Bristow to a 49-39 lead that eventually grew to 52-40. But Central rallied as Adrianna Brinkley scored eight of her 18 points in the fourth quarter.
After Central missed a tying layup, Addi Alexander sank a 3 that gave Bristow a 56-51 lead with 1:20 left. Amari Echols added two clinching free throws with 42 seconds remaining.
Bristow led for most of the game, but Central held a 16-15 edge after an 8-0 run that opened the second quarter. However, Bristow answered with its own 8-0 run -- Alexander had the first six points -- and took a 28-22 lead into intermission. Pritchard had 12 points in the first half.
Bristow (21-1) will meet host Cleveland in a regional at 6:30 p.m. Thursday while Central (13-9) faces Berryhill at 1:30 p.m. at that same site.
CENTRAL 86, BRISTOW 51 (boys)
Bristow 9;21;24;6 — 51
Central 21;24;28;13 — 86
Bristow (8-14): Titsworth 20, Campbell 14, Ware 6, Winter 5, Alexander 2, Goodwin 2, Bishop 2.
Central (17-7): Goff-Brown 28, Cox 15, Stewart 13, C.Williams 11, Edmundson 6, T.Williams 5, Reed 2, Davis 2, Penny 2, Guess 2.
BRISTOW 58, CENTRAL (girls)
Bristow;15;13;13;17 — 58
Central;8;14;12;17 — 51
Bristow (21-1): Pritchard 24, Alexander 14, Echols 7, Morgan 7, Yocham 6.
Central (13-9): Brinkley 18, Davis 12, Fortenberry 8, Smith 6, Thomas 5, Craven 2.