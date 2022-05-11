Watch Now: BTW basketball standouts Aaron Potter, Kam Parker take juco route

In normal times, Booker T. Washington guards Aaron Potter and Kam Parker would be headed directly to major college basketball after stellar high school careers and senior seasons.

However, the transfer portal and extra eligibility due to COVID has created a traffic jam of talent.

As a result, Potter and Parker signed Wednesday with junior colleges and they will be playing against each other next season in the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference. Potter signed with Hutchinson and Parker with Independence.

"I think in any other year we both would be signing at a higher level," Parker said.

Also during the ceremony, their teammate Will Ware signed with York College and celebrated with York candies. Carrigan Hill, a four-year starter for the Lady Hornets, signed with Iowa Wesleyan.

Potter and Parker were both initially disappointed when it became evident last month that their dreams of playing major college basketball were going to be delayed for at least a year.

"I was a little upset," Potter said. "But Hutchinson is a good school for me. I really like their coaches and they keep it real."

Parker added, "I was on the mad side, but it's going to work out, it will be fine."

Both are looking to get bigger and stronger during their time at the juco level.

Potter and Parker were Tulsa World All-State selections and Potter is an All-World player of the year finalist.

The 6-4 Potter, the Frontier Valley most valuable player, helped the Hornets reach the Class 6A semifinals and share the conference title in his lone season at BTW after moving from Owasso.

Parker, who is 6-1, averaged 16.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.5 steals to help the Hornets qualify for the 6A state tournament for the third time in his four years.

They both are looking forward to facing each other next season.

"I've played against him my whole life," Parker said with a smile. "It's nothing new really. He's always competitive and he keeps me the same way."

Potter added, "It's going to be a good game."

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.