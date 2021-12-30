Watch Now: Bixby's Gracy Wernli, Meredith Mayes share girls TofC MVP honors

Del City's Terry McMorris is the TofC's boys MVP. Just as Bixby was in the girls bracket, Del City had balanced scoring also with four players averaging at least 9.7 points. McMorris averaged 13 points and was the tournament's third-leading rebounder with 26 in three games. And just as Wernli and Mayes are, McMorris is a junior.

McMorris had the winning dunk with 16 seconds left in overtime against Jenks in the semifinals, and he had 19 points with 14 rebounds in the comeback win over Memorial in the title game.

Del City coach Lenny Hatchett referred to McMorris' performance as "unbelievable."

"He's been kind of up and down like a roller-coaster, but we finally started seeing some flashes of him where he can do some great things," Del City coach Lenny Hatchett said. "I thought the last 6-to-8 minutes (of the title game) he really turned it on and did a heck of a job for us."

Del City, which came into the tournament after three consecutive close losses, became the first boys team since Jenks in 2005 and '06 to win consecutive TofCs. The 2021 6A state champion Eagles won the 2019 TofC and last year's was canceled due to the COVID pandemic.