Watch Now: Bixby's Gracy Wernli, Meredith Mayes share girls TofC MVP honors

For the first time in 17 years, the Tournament of Champions girls' most valuable player honor is being shared.
Gracy Wernli and Meredith Mayes are the co-MVPs after leading Bixby to its first TofC title Wednesday.
The girls' MVP award was last shared in 2004 as Jenks' Shay Holmes, Whitney Rice and Alyssia Brewer were honored as the top performers when the girls' event was known as Oklahoma's Best.
Wernli was the tournament's top scorer with 52 points in three games.
Mayes had 32 points and led the TofC with 32 rebounds and five blocked shots.
Bixby had four players average at least 9.7 points in the tournament.
"We played so well as a team and that's what pushed us over the top," Wernli said.
After three dominating games, what is left for 2021 6A runner-up Bixby to work on as it looks to return to the state tournament.
"Being patient on offense and definitely offensive rebounding," Mayes said.
Bixby coach Tina Thomas referred to winning the TofC as "not a pinnacle, but a little stepping stool to where we want to go."
"It's December, we have a lot of growing room, some kinks to iron out," Thomas said. "I think it's (the experience) hugely valuable. You can't simulate this big stage and intensity of the game. I think it's a huge advantage to compete in that atmosphere."
Del City's Terry McMorris is the TofC's boys MVP. Just as Bixby was in the girls bracket, Del City had balanced scoring also with four players averaging at least 9.7 points. McMorris averaged 13 points and was the tournament's third-leading rebounder with 26 in three games. And just as Wernli and Mayes are, McMorris is a junior.
McMorris had the winning dunk with 16 seconds left in overtime against Jenks in the semifinals, and he had 19 points with 14 rebounds in the comeback win over Memorial in the title game.
Del City coach Lenny Hatchett referred to McMorris' performance as "unbelievable."
"He's been kind of up and down like a roller-coaster, but we finally started seeing some flashes of him where he can do some great things," Del City coach Lenny Hatchett said. "I thought the last 6-to-8 minutes (of the title game) he really turned it on and did a heck of a job for us."
Del City, which came into the tournament after three consecutive close losses, became the first boys team since Jenks in 2005 and '06 to win consecutive TofCs. The 2021 6A state champion Eagles won the 2019 TofC and last year's was canceled due to the COVID pandemic.
"We did it my freshman year and we wanted to do it again," McMorris said. "It's going to be a big part in our community that we won so it feels great."
Memorial coach Bobby Allison said after his top-ranked 5A team's first loss of the season after 13 wins, "We can take away a lot from the first 14 games. It's the best December I've had as a coach."
This was the first year the TofC was played at the BOK Center.
"I think they did a great job," Allison said.
Owasso senior center Caden Fry was the tournament's leading scorer with 68 points in three games. The last time that the Rams were in the TofC, Owasso's Shake Milton, now with the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers, was the tournament's leading scorer in 2014.
The Rams went 1-2 in the tournament with narrow losses to a pair of top-ranked teams, 6A Jenks and Memorial.
"It was a good learning experience for us and I was super pumped to play in it," Fry said.
GIRLS
All-Tournament Team
First Team
Player, School;Ht;Grade;Avg.
x-Meredith Mayes, Bixby;6-3;Jr.;10.7
x-Gracy Wernli, Bixby;5-9;Jr.;17.3
Ellie Brueggemann, Lincoln Chr.;5-11;Jr.;17.0
Aaliyah Henderson, Norman;5-8;Jr.;15.3
Kalayia Johnson, Holland Hall;5-8;Jr.;12.3
Alyssa Nielsen, Bixby;6-0;Jr.;14.3
Second Team
Player, School;Ht;Grade;Avg.
Gentry Baldwin, Bixby;5-6;Jr.;9.7
Shiloh Fletcher, Howe;5-5;Sr.;13.0
Kenly Gore, Seiling;5-7;So.;17.0
Braci Nyberg, Seiling;5-7;So.;17.0
Adyson Roberts, Lincoln Chr.;5-7;Sr.;11.7
Jordyn Rollins, Norman;6-1;Jr.;11.3
x-co-MVP
Leading scorers
Gracy Wernli, Bixby, 52; Ellie Brueggemann, Lincoln Christian, 51; Braci Nyberg, Seiling, 51; Kenly Gore, Seiling, 51; Aaliyah Henderson, Norman, 46; Alyssa Nielsen, Bixby, 43; Shiloh Fletcher, Howe, 39; Aunisty Smith, B.T. Washington, 39; Kalayia Johnson, Holland Hall, 37; Ava Greer, Holland Hall, 36.
Leading rebounders
Meredith Mayes, Bixby, 32; Kalayia Johnson, Holland Hall, 24; Aaliyah Henderson, Norman, 22; Ellie Brueggemann, Lincoln Christian, 21; Alyssa Nielsen, Bixby, 21.
BOYS
All-Tournament Team
First Team
Player, School;Ht;Grade;Avg.
x-Terry McMorris, Del City;6-6;Jr.;13.0
Ben Averitt, Jenks;6-6;Sr.;16.3
Jaedon Foreman, Del City;6-4;Jr.;14.0
Ty Frierson, Memorial;5-11;Sr.;15.0
Caden Fry, Owasso;6-7;Sr.;22.7
Joshua Udoumoh, Victory Chr.;6-4;Sr.;21.3
Second Team
Player, School;Ht;Grade;Avg.
Cal Furnish, Crossings Chr.;5-10;Fr.;12.0
Brandon Garrison, Del City;6-9;Jr.;9.7
Percy Green, Del City;6-3;Jr.;14.0
Bradyn Hubbard, Memorial;6-6;Sr.;13.3
Jonah Jenkins, Cashion;6-0;Sr.;17.0
Chase Martin, Jenks;6-5;Sr.;13.0
x-MVP
Leading scorers
Caden Fry, Owasso, 68; Joshua Udoumoh, Victory Christian, 64; Jonah Jenkins, Cashion, 52; Ben Averitt, Jenks, 50; Ty Frierson, Memorial, 45; Jaedon Foreman, Del City, 42; Percy Green, Del City, 42; Seth Pratt, Memorial, 41; Bradyn Hubbard, Memorial, 40; Chase Martin, Jenks, 39; Terry McMorris, Del City, 39.
Leading rebounders
Brandon Garrison, Del City, 28; Joshua Udoumoh, Victory Christian, 28; Terry McMorris, Del City, 26; Ben Averitt, Jenks, 23; Caden Fry, Owasso, 22; Nolan Gore, Hydro-Eakly, 22.