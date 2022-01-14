Watch now: Aaron Potter enjoys homecoming in Hornets' win over Rams

Potter’s dunk midway through the third quarter made it 38-31, but Owasso rallied to tie it at 45 on Caleb Leslie’s 3-pointer before Maikhi Chambers sank two free throws to put the Hornets back ahead 47-45 at the end of the period. That started an 8-0 run for the Hornets, but the Rams battled back. Caden Fry scored off an offensive rebound to cut BTW’s lead to 63-59 with 2:50 remaining.

With 26 seconds left, play was stopped for a few minutes after a couple of plastic bottles were thrown on the court in protest of a non-call. After play resumed, Owasso’s Wendell Mann’s basket with 11.8 seconds remaining made it 63-61. Six seconds later, however, BTW’s Lathan Boone made two free throws to seal the outcome.

“He’s done that time and time again this year,” Brown said. “Lathan is cool, calm and collected.”

Fry led Owasso (6-5, 3-2) with 23 points and 12 rebounds.

“To beat a team that executes so well and is so well-coached and is senior led, it’s a good win for us,” Brown said. “My hat’s off to them. Owasso has one of the best shooters we’ll see all year, Caleb Leslie, and one of the best big men, Caden Fry. And we knew going against them, it was going to be tough. Different kids are stepping up.”