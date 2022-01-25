Wagoner honors former basketball coach Joe Gordon

WAGONER -- Former Wagoner athletic director and boys basketball coach Joe Gordon, for whom the Bulldogs’ home court was named this week, was honored Tuesday night during the intermission between the girls’ and boys’ games against Locust Grove.
“(Gordon) is a model of character, honesty, hospitality, a servant’s heart, professionalism and interpersonal skills,” long-time Wagoner PA announcer Sheldon Sperling said, “an imposing, authoritative figure who maintained decorum in the stands, the school, the gym and the community.”
During his 21-year tenure as Wagoner’s coach, Gordon was responsible for 355 wins, six 20-plus-win seasons, a 1999 state runner-up, and four state tournament appearances — a WHS record. He stepped down from his post as boys coach in 2008.
Standing near the red “W” at the Bulldogs’ center court, Gordon addressed the Bulldog faithful, a few feet from a new court stamp displaying his name in thin, black handwriting, beneath it “COURT” in red text framed by two thick horizontal black lines, on the right wing of the east half-court.
“You don’t get anywhere unless you have people behind you, with you,” Gordon said while gesturing toward his signature on the hardwood. “I’m truly blessed.”
Gordon was accompanied during the ceremony by his wife, Marie; daughter Alanda; two sons, Joe and Alan; and about a dozen-and-a-half former players, including Wagoner boys coach Dante Swanson, whom Sperling suggested was the best player ever coached by Gordon. Swanson was a standout at Tulsa, helping the Golden Hurricane reach the NCAA Elite Eight in 2000 and win the NIT Championship in 2001.
Swanson, whose Bulldogs picked up a win against Locust Grove after the ceremony, said the greatest coaching lesson he learned from Gordon was discipline.
“I’m kind of from the old school, so I’m gonna say the ways were a little bit different,” Swanson said, “and I’m trying to bring some of that old-school feeling back here as far as disciplinary and just making kids play hard. That’s what (Gordon) definitely taught us.”
“I’ve got (former players) in every walk of life. I’ve got guys that are teachers, coaches, pharmacists, attorneys, superintendents. Hell, I’ve even got guys in prison” Gordon said, evoking laughter from the home bleachers with his posse of Wagoner alumni behind him. “This court here, this is what you guys did. I appreciate you guys.”