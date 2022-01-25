Wagoner honors former basketball coach Joe Gordon

Gordon was accompanied during the ceremony by his wife, Marie; daughter Alanda; two sons, Joe and Alan; and about a dozen-and-a-half former players, including Wagoner boys coach Dante Swanson, whom Sperling suggested was the best player ever coached by Gordon. Swanson was a standout at Tulsa, helping the Golden Hurricane reach the NCAA Elite Eight in 2000 and win the NIT Championship in 2001.

Swanson, whose Bulldogs picked up a win against Locust Grove after the ceremony, said the greatest coaching lesson he learned from Gordon was discipline.

“I’m kind of from the old school, so I’m gonna say the ways were a little bit different,” Swanson said, “and I’m trying to bring some of that old-school feeling back here as far as disciplinary and just making kids play hard. That’s what (Gordon) definitely taught us.”

“I’ve got (former players) in every walk of life. I’ve got guys that are teachers, coaches, pharmacists, attorneys, superintendents. Hell, I’ve even got guys in prison” Gordon said, evoking laughter from the home bleachers with his posse of Wagoner alumni behind him. “This court here, this is what you guys did. I appreciate you guys.”​