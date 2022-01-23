Victory Christian, Tahlequah capture Port City Classic titles

"We hit our free throws when it counted," said Victory Christian head coach Ryan Wakley. "It's always good to do that. It makes things easier."

The Conquerors built a 22-15 lead after the first period. Udoumoh and Doctor combined for all but two of their points in the frame.

Victory Christian was up 31-23 at the half and then built its biggest advantage at 51-32 late in the third quarter. Patton had ten points in the frame to aid that surge.

Johnson had a couple of key buckets in the last minute of the third period that eventually resulted in the 16-point margin for the Conquerors heading into the final stanza.

Edison continued to battle though. Cory Hawkins had a solid final quarter, scoring six of his nine points. Hawkins played more of a role with Parish unable to go.

Victory Christian was able to hang on in the end though thanks to the cushion it had built and to its clutch free throw shooting down the stretch..

"Coach Parish always does a great job," Wakley said. "We had to bring our best effort because (Edison) made it tough on us. They play hard and they never give up."