Victory Christian, Tahlequah capture Port City Classic titles

CATOOSA -- Joshua Udoumoh propelled Class 4A second-ranked Victory Christian past Class 5A No. 10 Edison 68-61 in the boys championship game of the 56th annual Port City Classic Saturday night.
The girls title game saw Class 6A ninth-ranked Tahlequah use a balanced team effort in downing Class 6A No. 20 Owasso 67-41.
Udoumoh had a game-high 28 points and was named tournament MVP. Luke Patton, an all-tournament selection, and Michael Doctor finished with 16 points apiece for the Conquerors (13-3).
Jeremiah Johnson, an all-tournament selection, and Jay Overton-Tobie had 16 and 12 points, respectively, for the Eagles (11-6).
Luke Parish, son of Edison head coach Michael Parish, was also an all-tournament choice. He was unable to play Saturday though because of a rib injury.
Victory Christian was ahead 53-37 after three periods. Edison, however, made things interesting in the final quarter.
The Eagles got as close as 60-56 after a 4-point play from Aiden Chavez with 57 seconds remaining. Udoumoh answered nine seconds later though when he made a pair of free throws.
Patton converted two more free throws with 34 seconds left. Udoumoh followed up with a steal and layup ten seconds later and then drained two more at the line with 10 seconds to play.
"We hit our free throws when it counted," said Victory Christian head coach Ryan Wakley. "It's always good to do that. It makes things easier."
The Conquerors built a 22-15 lead after the first period. Udoumoh and Doctor combined for all but two of their points in the frame.
Victory Christian was up 31-23 at the half and then built its biggest advantage at 51-32 late in the third quarter. Patton had ten points in the frame to aid that surge.
Johnson had a couple of key buckets in the last minute of the third period that eventually resulted in the 16-point margin for the Conquerors heading into the final stanza.
Edison continued to battle though. Cory Hawkins had a solid final quarter, scoring six of his nine points. Hawkins played more of a role with Parish unable to go.
Victory Christian was able to hang on in the end though thanks to the cushion it had built and to its clutch free throw shooting down the stretch..
"Coach Parish always does a great job," Wakley said. "We had to bring our best effort because (Edison) made it tough on us. They play hard and they never give up."
The other all-tournament boys selections were Catoosa's Titus Miller and Jason Clark of Sand Springs.
Tahlequah 67, Owasso 41
Lydia McAlvain finished with a game-high 17 points for the Lady Tigers (14-2). Teammate Smalls Goudeau had 12 points and was named tournament MVP.
Goudeau got that honor despite missing the first game of the tournament Thursday against Edison. Faith Springwater was also an all-tournament pick from Tahlequah.
All-tournament selection Taylor Rose paced the Rams (8-7) with 11 points. Teammate Makenna Yokley scored 10 points and grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.
The Tigers used their pressure defense to build a 19-8 advantage after the first period. Their lead was 35-24 at the half.
Rose and Addison Pruitt each hit from long distance late in the first half to try and keep Owasso close. Tahlequah, however, extended the margin to 54-31 after three quarters and cruised from there.
Ellie Morrill of Owasso, Kelley's Rachel Avedon, and Jessa Gilyard of Victory Christian rounded out the girls all-tournament team.
VICTORY CHRISTIAN 68, EDISON 61 (boys)
Edison;15;8;14;24;--;61
Victory Christian;22;9;22;15;--;68
Edison (11-6): Johnson 16, Overton-Tobie 12, C. Hawkins 9, Spencer 8, Chavez 7, R. Hawkins 4, Falling 3, Spears 2.
Victory Christian (13-3): Udoumoh 28, Doctor 16, Patton 16, Malhi 8.
TAHLEQUAH 67, OWASSO 41 (girls)
Owasso;8;16;7;10;--;41
Tahlequah;19;16;19;13;--;67
Owasso (8-7): Rose 11, Yokley 10, Wolford 6, Hamilton 4, Pruitt 3, Stover 2, Morrill 2, Drummond 2, Stocksen 1.
Tahlequah (14-2): McAlvain 17, Goudeau 12, Buttery 10, Springwater 9, Rainwater 7, Havens 6, Couch 5, Retzloff 1.