After Union's 67-59 overtime victory over Booker T. Washington on Friday night, there will be even more intrigue when the final Class 6A boys basketball coaches' rankings of the season are released Monday afternoon.

Those rankings are used to determine the OSSAA playoff seedings and pairings. The top four teams will host regionals. The final two weeks of the regular season don't affect the seedings.

With Broken Arrow, Putnam North and Bixby solidly entrenched in the top three slots, BTW (13-4) could have likely wrapped up the final regional host's position with a win. And the Hornets may still wind up with that No. 4 seed, but there's some doubt about that now although they were helped by No. 5 Moore dropping to 11-6 after a 53-52 loss at Norman North on Friday. Sixth-ranked Putnam West (9-8) beat 5-14 Midwest City on Thursday.

Seventh-ranked Owasso (11-6), riding an eight-game winning streak, could also jump to No. 4 after a 55-30 win over No. 8 Jenks (9-7) on Friday. Last Tuesday's Owasso at BTW cancelation due to weather may turn out to be pivotal in which of the contenders winds up as a regional host.

And No. 9 Union (10-8) certainly helped itself in its final game before the rankings as it bounced back from Thursday's 62-60 loss at No. 13 Bartlesville.

"We told our guys,`you did what we asked you, you got it done,' " Union coach Rudy Garcia said. "Now we'll see what happens.

"It's going to be a scramble. I think it shows this team is capable of beating anybody on any night -- and then again we can lose to anybody. But I hope people will look at the total body of work, we've played a very tough schedule."

Friday's game at the Union Multipurpose Activity Center had a playoff-type atmosphere as neither team held a double-digit lead until the Redhawks opened overtime with a 10-0 run.

Union's 7-foot junior Erik Madrid and 6-7 freshman Miles Flemmons scored 16 points each. Madrid blocked four shots. Flemmons had five points in overtime.

"Those two were huge," Garcia said. "I thought last night they didn't play as well as they needed to, so I kind of challenged them to come out with a little more energy. They got some stuff done -- scoring, rebounding and changing shots inside. Proud of those guys the way they stepped up and made a difference for us."

Lathan Boone, who signed as a quarterback with Pittsburg State on Wednesday, led the Hornets with 20 points. Marques Smith added 15 points, including 10 late in the second quarter that gave BTW a 30-23 lead at intermission. But Union's Cedric Dixon opened the second half with two treys. Dixon scored 11 of his 12 points in the third quarter.

"That was huge to jump-start us," Garcia said. "I thnk our energy level picked up."

Union held the fourth quarter's biggest lead at 50-45, but Smith's fourth 3 of the night tied the game at 50 with 2:30 left. Madrid's layup put Union ahead 54-52 with 38.6 seconds left, but BTW's BJ Harris scored the tying basket on a follow shot with five seconds remaining. Union's Korbin Gunn then missed a 3-pointer as time expired, but that only delayed the Redhawks' victory as they dominated the extra period. Union avenged an 84-71 loss in the season opener at BTW.

"We've matured some, guys are finding ways to win," Garcia said after Union won in OT for the second consecutive Friday at the UMAC.

B.T. Washington 55, Union 42 (girls): Tierra Owens scored a career-high 20 points and Marcayla Johnson added 19 to lead top-ranked BTW (14-3). The Hornets were in command after a 12-0 run, capped by an Owens steal and layup that gave them a 14-3 lead. Johnson had 14 points in the first half as Washington took a 32-15 lead into intermission.

"I thought we played well, our defense was good," BTW coach Rabu Leyva said. "We just wanted to play good defense, play good basketball, and get ready for the playoffs. I thought we shot good enough to win, but we always hang our hat on our defense."

Jamiya Woodard scored 14 of her 16 points in the second half for No. 13 Union (4-14).

It was a different game than their season opener, narrowly won by Washington 50-47. Washington had not played in a week due to weather postponements while Union was coming off a 47-44 loss Thursday at Bartlesville.

UNION 67, B.T. WASHINGTON 59, OT (boys)

Washington;8;22;10;14;5;—;59

Union;10;13;17;14;13;—;67

B.T. Washington: Boone 20, Smith 15, Harris 8, Simpson 6, Crosslin 5, Holdman 3, Oates 2,

Union: Flemmons 16, Madrid 16, Dixon 12, Fuller 10, Korbin Gunn 8, Chappell 5.

B.T. WASHINGTON 55, UNION 42 (girls)

Washington;14;18;11;12;—;55

Union;5;10;10;17;—;42

B.T. Washington: Owens 20, Johnson 19, Leyva 6, Rhyian Mayberry 6, Johnson-Cooper 4.

Union: Woodard 16, Stith 8, Smith 6, Adams 4, Edwards 4, Bettis 3, Coleman 1.