Union Hall of Fame adds `Dream Weaver' passer, 16 others; Owasso upsets No. 1 Jenks

In 30-plus years of covering high school football, the most memorable play I've seen in a state championship game was Union's "Dream Weaver" touchdown during the 2010 Class 6A final against Jenks.
Stephon Weaver, a wide receiver, took a lateral from quarterback Kale Pearson and launched a 28-yard TD pass to a wide-open Christian Hood with 39 seconds left to give Union a 50-47 victory.
On Friday night, Weaver and 16 others were inducted into the Union Athletic Hall of Fame.
Weaver had 1,003 receiving yards and 15 TD catches as a senior in 2010 as he was named a district offensive player of the year.
Below are profiles on the other inductees:
Emma Allen (2014 graduate, golf): Played on four state title teams and was a two-time state runner-up. She was a NAIA All-American at Oklahoma City.
Asha Chandrasekar (2016, tennis): Was a 2016 All-State selection and two-time state runner-up.
Daniel Hausher (2009, football): Was the district defensive player and led Union in tackles on the 2008 state title team.
Danielle Hoover (2015, soccer): Was a four-time Frontier Valley Conference All-Academic Team honoree, scored the winning goal in double overtime against Jenks in the 2015 state title game and played four years at the University of Tulsa, where she also was a four-time American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team selection.
Samantha McGraw Huie (2011, softball): Was a four-time Frontier Conference selection, the 2008 slow-pitch Newcomer of the Year, a member of the 2010 slow-pitch state title team and All-State selection in 2011.
Kylie Johnson (2012, volleyball): A three-time, all-Frontier selection, she led Union to a conference title and 6A runner-up finish in 2009. She was the Frontier player of the year in 2011 and went on to play for Oral Roberts University.
Anna Kim (2014, golf): A four-time All-Frontier and Academic All-Conference selection, she won 10 tournaments from 2010-14 and was on four state title teams before continuing her career at Iowa.
Jeffery Mead (2014, football/basketball): A 2013 Tulsa World All-State selection, he had 105 career catches for 1,775 yards and 21 TDs before playing four years at the University of Oklahoma. Also played in 68 career basketball games and helped Union win two state titles.
Chase Nelson (2006, football): A World All-State selectionb in 2005 as he had 90 tackles with 15 sacks to help Union win a second consecutive state title. Continued his career at Tennessee.
Jamual Parks (2007, wrestling): Ranked No. 1 in the nation at 135 pounds by W.I.N. Magazine while at Union, he was named to Wrestling USA's All-America Dream Team. Had a career record of 138-12 and was a three-time state champion. Was a three-time Big 12 champion at Oklahoma State.
Houston Slemp (2007, football/baseball): Helped Union win two football and two baseball state titles. A World All-Metro outfielder as he batted .378 in 2007. Had a key interception in the '05 state football final.
Tim Stromberg (2012, basketball): A starter on Union's 29-0 state title team in 2012. Had the go-ahead basketball in triple overtime in the area final.
Sterling Thomas (2012, football): Helped Union win three state football titles before continuing his career at Lindenwood. After sustaining a spinal cord injury om a tackle in a game, he started the Sterling Thomas Push Push Prag Foundation (pushpushpray.org), a non-profit dedicated to inspiring hope, empowering, and enriching the quality of life of individuals living with spinal cord injuries.
Jordan Uhles (2015, soccer): Was an All-Conference, All-District, and All-State selection on the 2015 state title team. Was a team captain at OU, where she was twice on the All-Big 12 academic team.
Josh Walker (2012, wrestling): Was a three-time state champion and a member of the 2009 state title team and 2012 Dual State title team.
Blace Walser (2012, football/wrestling): A four-year letterman in both sports and also was a captain on both teams as a senior. A World All-State linebacker, he helped Union win four state football titles and was the career tackles leader with 419.
Notable
Caden Fry scored 26 points Tuesday to lead 6A No. 14 Owasso past top-ranked Jenks 64-57. Owasso (7-5) bounced back after two narrow losses last week...
Every basketball game at the Jenks/Union Invitational scheduled Thursday through Saturday will be televised and streamed on Cox's YurView...
Holland Hall's Magnus Lepak was honored in Las Vegas last weekend as he finished second for the Chris Sailer Award given to the nation's top high school placekicker...
Broken Arrow promoted Darren Melton to executive director of athletics. Melton was 151-42 as Lincoln Christian’s first head football coach from 2002-16, including a state title in 2009. He was hired as Broken Arrow's associate director of athletics...
On Jan. 7 at 7 p.m., there was a tribute to longtime high school football coach L.D. Bains, who died last month. At that time, stadiums at OU, OSU and TU as well as where he had coached -- Sand Springs, Miami, Ringling, Chelsea and Hugo -- turned on their football stadium lights to honor him.
