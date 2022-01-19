Union Hall of Fame adds `Dream Weaver' passer, 16 others; Owasso upsets No. 1 Jenks

Notable

Caden Fry scored 26 points Tuesday to lead 6A No. 14 Owasso past top-ranked Jenks 64-57. Owasso (7-5) bounced back after two narrow losses last week...

Every basketball game at the Jenks/Union Invitational scheduled Thursday through Saturday will be televised and streamed on Cox's YurView...

Holland Hall's Magnus Lepak was honored in Las Vegas last weekend as he finished second for the Chris Sailer Award given to the nation's top high school placekicker...

Broken Arrow promoted Darren Melton to executive director of athletics. Melton was 151-42 as Lincoln Christian’s first head football coach from 2002-16, including a state title in 2009. He was hired as Broken Arrow's associate director of athletics...

On Jan. 7 at 7 p.m., there was a tribute to longtime high school football coach L.D. Bains, who died last month. At that time, stadiums at OU, OSU and TU as well as where he had coached -- Sand Springs, Miami, Ringling, Chelsea and Hugo -- turned on their football stadium lights to honor him.

