Union boys bounce back from losses to finish strong in TofC; Crossings Christian claims third in OT

This week's 57th annual Tournament of Champions was Rudy Garcia's 14th in 28 seasons as Union's head boys basketball coach.

Friday was the first time that Garcia led his team into a morning game on the tournament's final day after Union lost in the previous two rounds.

In 13 previous trips under Garcia, Union had won four championships, lost in three finals and finished third six times in the state's high school basketball showcase.

For the first time in 14 appearances, Garcia's team left without a winning record. But for the 11th time, it posted a victory on the TofC's final day as the Redhawks defeated Class B No. 2 Roff 63-37 in the seventh-place game of the tournament, presented by QuikTrip, at the BOK Center.

"Obviously we're disappointed to only get one win, but one win is better than none," Garcia said. "We're still young, we've got a lot of new guys and pieces we're still trying to fit."

In other games Friday, 6A No. 1 Edmond North defeated Bartlesville 82-46 in the consolation final, and Crossings Christian outlasted Kingfisher 49-46 in overtime to claim third place.

Garcia is guiding an inexperienced team this season. When Union was invited to this year's TofC last winter, its projected roster included Missouri signee Trent Pierce and Chris Mason, one of the area's top inside players. But during the summer, Pierce joined national powerhouse Arizona Prep Compass and Mason returned to Victory Christian.

Union (4-5) used 14 players Friday and only two were seniors — and they combined for only five minutes.

"The first half of the season we're trying to see who can play and who can't," Garcia said. "I thought our guys defended well today."

After losses of 54-39 to Dale and 56-37 to Edmond North, the Redhawks were in the unfamiliar position of tipping off at 10:30 a.m. on the TofC's final day.

"That was something we were worried about, we talked before the game about how we have to come out with energy," Garcia said. "We put ourselves in this position, but we're here to play and get better, and the guys came out with a lot of energy that we needed today."

Union jumped out to a 12-3 lead and was never caught. Roff opened the second half with six consecutive points to cut its deficit to 24-18 before Union junior Michael Gilyard answered with five quick points. Gilyard scored 10 of his game-high 12 in the third to spark Union to a 48-27 lead. Union 6-7 freshman Miles Flemmons had 12 points with eight rebounds while 7-foot junior Erik Madrid had 10 points and nine rebounds.

"We're going to use this game as a positive," Garcia said. "It is a positive any time you get a chance to play in this tournament. It's a great tournament that kids look forward to playing in."

For Roff (10-4), the good news was that after going 0-3 in its last TofC appearance in 2009, it went on to win a state title. Roff had narrow losses to Memorial and 6A Bartlesville in its first two games.

"Today we were gassed," Roff coach Larry Johnston said. "We had some good shots early that didn't go in and Union is so big, when those shots don't go in, it's so hard for us. Coach Garcia did a great job of taking advantage of their advantages.

"Today was the only game where in the last minute or two it wasn't a tossup. The tournament was a great experience for our guys."

Crossings Christian 49, Kingfisher 46: In a potential 4A state championship preview, Evan Crotts sank a 5-foot follow shot as time expired in overtime to lift the No. 2 Knights (9-1) past the top-ranked Yellowjackets (5-2) in the third-place game. It also was a rematch of defending state champion Kingfisher's 39-36 win in last season's semifinals.

"It feels good to get a little bit of revenge, but it's still a long season and we'll probably see them later in the (state) tournament," Crotts said.

The winning basket was the only field goal of the game for Crotts, known more for his offense.

"I saw a shot go up and it didn't look like it was going in so I just crashed hoping it would come to my side, and it did and I just put it up there and it went in," Crotts said. "It's a blessing."

The Knights led for most of the game, but Kingfisher's Maddox Mecklenburg tied it at 39 on a basket with 13 seconds left. Crossings Christian's Cal Furnish, who had 29 points, missed a free throw with nine seconds remaining, but then came up with a steal to send the game into OT.

Crossings Christian jumped to a 46-40 lead in OT, but Kingfisher took a 48-47 lead on Xavier Ridenour's four-point play with 28 seconds remaining.

Edmond North 82, Bartlesville 46: The Huskies (10-2) turned in their second consecutive dominating performance after losing to Crossings Christian in the quarterfinals. Dontrell Yearby led Edmond North with 14 points, including three 3s in the third quarter, while Dylan Warlick had 13 points and six rebounds.

"When we play together we're good," Edmond North coach Scott Norris said. "We did the right things, we made some mistakes but kept them to a minimum. We did what we needed to do. Nineteen assists and 10 turnovers is great for us.

"We were disappointed with the first game, but for us to come back and beat two 6A East teams is good for us, so we can take that as a positive. The last two games defensively we showed up and we showed ourselves we can be a good defensive team."

Memorial 54, Kingfisher 39 (Thursday): In the semifinals, Memorial coach Bobby Allison said the 5A No. 2 Chargers (9-1) delivered their best performance of the season as the 4A No. 1 Yellowjackets (5-1) lost for only the fifth time in their last 117 games.

Seth Pratt was 5-of-5 from the field, including a trio of 3s, for 13 points in the first half as the Chargers took a 32-18 lead into intermission. Memorial then held Kingfisher scoreless over the first 5:15 of the second half as it boosted its advantage to 38-18.

Jarreth Ingram scored 11 points of his 16 points in the second half as the Chargers broke the game open. Kingfisher cut its deficit to 48-39 midway through the fourth quarter before the Chargers broke the Yellowjackets' press for a couple of Ben Radford layups that sealed the outcome.

Memorial shot 60% from the field and outrebounded Kingfisher 31-15, led by Ingram's nine and Radford's seven. Kingfisher shot only 31% from the field.

Pratt and Ingram's combined 33 points nearly matched their season average after they were held to a total of 13 in the quarterfinals against Roff. They were a combined 12-of-18 shooting against Kingfisher, including 4-of-5 on 3s.

"Jarreth and Seth haven't both had an efficient offensive game against a good team until tonight," Allison said. "Everybody played their role. They are a really enjoyable group that is looking to get better."

CROSSINGS CHRISTIAN 49, KINGFISHER 48

Crossings Christian;10;7;12;10;10;--;49

Kingfisher;5;14;5;15;9;--;48

Crossings Christian (9-1): Furnish 29, Gudell 6, Woodson 5, Crotts 4, Mulanax 3, Parker 2.

Kingfisher (5-2): Ridenour 20, Maddox Mecklenburg 13, Caden Kitchens 10, Birdwell 4, Sternberger 1.

UNION 63, ROFF 37

Union;12;12;24;15;--;63

Roff;6;6;15;10;;--;37

Union (4-5): Gilyard 12, Korbin Gunn 11, Madrid 10, Dixon 8, Flemmons 8, Malham 6, Chappell 4, Kory Gunn 4.

Roff (10-4): Bagwell 9, Reed 8, Wilson 7, Riddle 5, Baldridge 4, Darnell 2, McCarter 2.

EDMOND NORTH 82, BARTLESVILLE 46

Edmond North;22;17;23;20;--;82

Bartlesville;9;15;12;10;--;46

Edmond North (10-2): Yearby 14, Warlick 13, Barrett 11, Strong 11, Potts 8, Knol 7, Buckingham 6, Ridge 4, Ross 4, Fitzgerald 2, Papasarantou 2.

Bartlesville (2-5): Castillo 17, McCall 9, Ayyappan 8, Smith 8, Pattison 2, Wah 2.

Thursday

MEMORIAL 54, KINGFISHER 39

Kingfisher;6;12;5;16;--;39

Memorial;14;18;9;13;--;54

Kingfisher (5-1): Caden Kitchens 12, Ridenour 12, Friesen 9, Sternberger 4, Birdwell 2.

Memorial (9-1): Pratt 17, Ingram 16, Radford 11, Collins 8, Cotton 2.