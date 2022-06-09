Union basketball standout Trent Pierce moves to Arizona Prep power

Union basketball standout Trent Pierce announced Thursday on Twitter that he will spend his senior season with Arizona Compass Prep.

The move also was announced by Arizona Compass Prep, which is located in Chandler, and is one of the nation's top high school basketball programs that plays a national schedule.

Pierce was recently offered by Arizona State. He also has major offers from Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oral Roberts, Tulsa, Illinois, Loyola, Kansas State, Minnesota and Texas Tech.

Pierce, a 6-9 forward, averaged 16 points and 11 rebounds this past season for Union.