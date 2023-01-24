Tulsa Public Schools cancels all athletic activities Tuesday; other districts affected

Tuesday night's high school athletic schedule is being affected by the winter weather forecast.

In Class 5A, third-ranked Hale's boys basketball showdown at No. 2 Memorial was postponed to Feb. 4. All Tulsa Public Schools athletic activities Tuesday are postponed.

In 6A, the Bixby at Broken Arrow basketball matchups were moved up 2½ hours to 4 p.m. (girls) and 5:30 p.m. (boys). Also shifted forward were Lincoln Christian at Cascia Hall, 4 p.m. (girls) and 5:30 p.m. (boys), as well as Owasso at Muskogee, 4:30 p.m. (girls) and 6 p.m. (boys).

The Comanche at Madill basketball games have been postponed to Thursday. Other postponements are Union at Bartlesville, Oologah at Catoosa, Oktaha at Haskell, Kinta at Riverfield, Jay at Vinita, Wagoner at Locust Grove and North Rock Creek at Okmulgee.

Owasso's wrestling duals at Tuttle were canceled.

The starting times of other games are also likely to be moved.

Schools changing their starting times or canceling their games are encouraged to report those to barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com.