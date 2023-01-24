 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking editor's pick

Tulsa Public Schools cancels all athletic activities Tuesday; other districts affected

  • 0
Memorial Invitational basketball tournament (copy)

Memorial's Jarreth Ingram (33) and his teammates will wait until Feb. 4 to meet Hale after their scheduled basketball game Tuesday was postponed due to the winter weather forecast.

 Daniel Shular/Tulsa World

Tuesday night's high school athletic schedule is being affected by the winter weather forecast.

Watch Now: Weather update from Meteorologist Kirsten Lang 

In Class 5A, third-ranked Hale's boys basketball showdown at No. 2 Memorial was postponed to Feb. 4. All Tulsa Public Schools athletic activities Tuesday are postponed. 

In 6A, the Bixby at Broken Arrow basketball matchups were moved up 2½ hours to 4 p.m. (girls) and 5:30 p.m. (boys). Also shifted forward were Lincoln Christian at Cascia Hall, 4 p.m. (girls) and 5:30 p.m. (boys), as well as Owasso at Muskogee, 4:30 p.m. (girls) and 6 p.m. (boys).

The Comanche at Madill basketball games have been postponed to Thursday.  Other postponements are Union at Bartlesville, Oologah at Catoosa, Oktaha at Haskell, Kinta at Riverfield, Jay at Vinita, Wagoner at Locust Grove and North Rock Creek at Okmulgee.

People are also reading…

Owasso's wrestling duals at Tuttle were canceled.

The starting times of other games are also likely to be moved. 

Schools changing their starting times or canceling their games are encouraged to report those to barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com.

Barry Lewis talks high school hoops: How good are the Broken Arrow Tigers, led by OSU signee Connor Dow? Will Bixby, with Notre Dame signee Parker Friedrichsen, challenge in 6A?

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Breakdancing will soon be an Olympic sport

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert