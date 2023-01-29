Tulsa Public Schools cancels all athletic activities Monday

Monday's winter weather forecast has affected the area high school sports schedule.
Tulsa Public Schools' closure of schools Monday has resulted in all of TPS' athletic events for the day being called off, including the Webster at Memorial basketball matchup.
Schools changing their starting times or canceling their games are encouraged to report those to barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Barry Lewis
Sports Writer
I cover pro baseball, including the Tulsa Drillers, and coordinate the Tulsa World's high school sports coverage. I write about high school football and basketball. Phone: 918-581-8393
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today