Tulsa Public Schools cancels all athletic activities Monday

  • Updated
Memorial Invitational basketball tournament (copy)

Memorial senior Montae Collins (12) and his teammates will be off Monday after their game against Webster was postponed due to weather.

 Daniel Shular/Tulsa World

Monday's winter weather forecast has affected the area high school sports schedule.

Tulsa Public Schools' closure of schools Monday has resulted in all of TPS' athletic events for the day being called off, including the Webster at Memorial basketball matchup. 

Schools changing their starting times or canceling their games are encouraged to report those to barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com.

