Tulsa Public Schools cancels all athletic activities Monday, Tuesday

Monday's winter weather has affected the area high school sports schedule.

Tulsa Public Schools' closure of schools Monday and Tuesday has resulted in all of TPS' athletic events for both days being called off, including the Webster at Memorial basketball matchup Monday and Central at Edison on Tuesday.

Other Monday area basketball postponements include Drumright at Oilton, Pawnee at Wellston and Indianola at Weleetka.

Tuesday basketball postponements also include Bixby at Jenks, Broken Arrow at Union, Claremore at Coweta, Owasso at Booker T. Washington, McLain at Hale and Sand Springs at Bartlesville. Wrestling matchups postponed include Bishop Kelley at Edison, Edmond North at Broken Arrow, Union at Muskogee and Sand Springs at Owasso.

Most school districts cancel their athletic events on days they call off classes so there could be numerous postponements in many districts Tuesday when there is a much heavier basketball and wrestling schedule than on Monday.

Schools changing their starting times or canceling their games are encouraged to report those to barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com.