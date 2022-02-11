Trent Pierce shines brightest in Union's victory over Bartlesville

“Blocking shots, rebounding, defending the other team’s good player, he’s supposed to be one of those guys, so you’ve got to ride him and continue to build on what we’re giving him,” Garcia said. “And hopefully he can handle the workload. He had to guard David quite a bit. Trent’s doing a lot of things for us and he’s got to continue to do it.”

Fuller added 15 points for Union, 6-10 sophomore Erik Madrid scored 12, and Chris Mason contributed 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Castillo, a sophomore with 979 career points, had 10 each in the second and fourth quarters. He was 5-of-11 on 3-pointers and 10-of-12 on free throws.

Nine of Union’s 11 Frontier Valley games have been decided by single digits, and its past four nonconference games also have been closer than 10 points. Union (11-8, 7-4) needed overtime to edge Bartlesville 69-68 on Jan. 4.

“It was good for their confidence to win a close one,” Garcia said. “A lot of guys stepping up at big times, that’s a good sign of growth for our team.”