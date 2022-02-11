Trent Pierce shines brightest in Union's victory over Bartlesville

Union’s Trent Pierce and Bartlesville’s David Castillo each have numerous major college offers, and their matchup Friday night showed why they are top prospects.
Before the game, while Castillo was warming up, Union’s student section chanted “Trent is better.”
Castillo had the most points (29), but Pierce came away with the win after a stellar all-around performance.
Pierce had 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Class 6A-East No. 7 Redhawks past the 6A-East No. 6 Bruins 77-68 at the Union Multipurpose Activity Center.
“I love those matchups,” said Pierce, a 6-foot-9 junior who matched his season averages. “He’s a great player, he’s a 5-star (recruit). It’s a great matchup. I love guarding players like that.”
After Castillo’s third trey of the fourth quarter tied the game at 64 with 3:01 left, Pierce took over. Thirty seconds later, he made 1-of-2 free throws that started a decisive 9-0 run. With 1:31 left, he drilled a 3-pointer for a 68-64 lead and then blocked a Castillo trey on the ensuing possession. After Dalen Fuller’s layup, Pierce fed Javian Mims for a clinching layup.
Union coach Rudy Garcia said Pierce has raised his all-around game over the past two to three weeks.
“Blocking shots, rebounding, defending the other team’s good player, he’s supposed to be one of those guys, so you’ve got to ride him and continue to build on what we’re giving him,” Garcia said. “And hopefully he can handle the workload. He had to guard David quite a bit. Trent’s doing a lot of things for us and he’s got to continue to do it.”
Fuller added 15 points for Union, 6-10 sophomore Erik Madrid scored 12, and Chris Mason contributed 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Castillo, a sophomore with 979 career points, had 10 each in the second and fourth quarters. He was 5-of-11 on 3-pointers and 10-of-12 on free throws.
Nine of Union’s 11 Frontier Valley games have been decided by single digits, and its past four nonconference games also have been closer than 10 points. Union (11-8, 7-4) needed overtime to edge Bartlesville 69-68 on Jan. 4.
“It was good for their confidence to win a close one,” Garcia said. “A lot of guys stepping up at big times, that’s a good sign of growth for our team.”
Because it was Senior Night, Union started four seniors and Pierce, but there have been many times this season when Pierce has been the most experienced starter in the lineup. The senior starters sparked Union to a 9-4 lead and the Redhawks were ahead most of the game, but couldn’t pull away until the final minute.
The Bruins (11-8, 6-5) being seeded higher going into the Class 6A playoffs provided extra motivation for Union.
“That definitely gave us a chip on our shoulder,” Pierce said.
Union 58, Bartlesville 31 (girls): Aubrey Hishaw, the Lady Redhawks’ only nonsenior starter on Senior Night, had 16 points and TK Pitts added 15 as No. 4 Union (13-5, 7-3) snapped a two-game losing streak.
Union went on a 9-0 run for an 11-3 lead and was never caught. The Redhawks’ lead was 29-19 lead early in the third quarter before going on another 9-0 run. Pitts scored 10 in the second half and Hishaw added nine.
Union also won the earlier meeting with No. 14 Bartlesville, 59-45, on Jan. 4.
UNION 77, BARTLESVILLE 68 (boys)
Bartlesville;16;17;16;19;—;68
Union;20;15;16;9;—;77
Bartlesville (11-8): Castillo 29, Girard 17, Carter 10, Ayyappan 8, McCall 4.
Union (11-8): Pierce 16, Fuller 15, Madrid 12, Mason 10, Dixon 6, Berry 5, Mims 5, Knupp 4, Sanders 4.
UNION 58, BARTLESVILLE 31 (girls)
Bartlesville;7;5;9;10;—;31
Union;15;9;20;14;—;58
Bartlesville (4-16): Gronigan 7, Chambers 6, Duncan 5, Valentine 5, Ruiz 4, McPhail 2, Osborn 2.
Union (13-5): Hishaw 16, Pitts 15, Malham 11, S.Smith 8, Penny 6, E.Smith 2.